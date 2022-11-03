Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bally's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BALY   US05875B1061

BALLY'S CORPORATION

(BALY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
20.89 USD   -9.84%
07:53aBally : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
07:16aEarnings Flash (BALY) BALLY'S CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $578.2M, vs. Street Est of $571.1M
MT
07:12aBally's Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bally : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

11/03/2022 | 07:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© 2022 Bally's Corporation. All rights reserved.

2

#3 regional casino network in US

Global brand

Best in class gaming tech

Unified wallet online and in retail

Unique media partnerships

Omni channel rewards

3

Digital Acquisition

Free-to-Play

Retail Casinos

iGaming and

Sports Betting

Lifecycle

Management

Widespread sports and game distribution platform with 19 live regional sports networks and global digital brands

Global market leader in free-to-play games

National footprint including 17 casino properties in 11 states

Slots, casino, bingo, poker and sports betting offerings

Proprietary sports betting and iGaming technology stack

Fully-owned technology stack with strong operational, analytical and predictive capabilities

© 2022 Bally's Corporation. All rights reserved.

4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bally's Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:52:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BALLY'S CORPORATION
07:53aBally : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
07:16aEarnings Flash (BALY) BALLY'S CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $578.2M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
07:12aBally's Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
07:01aBally's Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
11/02Stifel Downgrades Bally's to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $25 From $28
MT
10/25Truist Securities Cuts Price Target on Bally's to $29 From $30, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
10/24Bally's To Report Third Quarter 2022 Results On November 3, 2022
PR
10/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Bally's to $22 From $26, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/17Bally's Corporation Signs Multi-Project Labor Agreement with the Chicago & Cook County ..
CI
10/17Bally's Chicago Comes to Project Labor Agreement
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BALLY'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 245 M - -
Net income 2022 92,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 086 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 460
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart BALLY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bally's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALLY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,89 $
Average target price 25,88 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee D. Fenton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Lavan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soohyung Kim Chairman
Rob Weir Chief Information Officer
Craig L. Eaton Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLY'S CORPORATION-45.11%1 001
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-0.60%23 557
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.97%23 128
EVOLUTION AB-20.09%19 850
SANDS CHINA LTD-5.73%17 651
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.30%15 827