Bally : Supplement to the Proxy Statement (opens in new window)

Annex 1

OPINION OF BALLY'S FINANCIAL ADVISOR, DEUTSCHE BANK

Introduction; Limitations and Qualifications

At the April 11, 2021 meeting of the Bally's Board, Deutsche Bank rendered its oral opinion to the Bally's Board, subsequently confirmed by delivery of a written opinion dated April 11, 2021, to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations, qualifications and conditions described in Deutsche Bank's written opinion, the consideration of 1,850 pence in cash or, in lieu of cash, 0.343 of a share of Bally's common stock or a combination thereof proposed to be paid per Gamesys ordinary share in the Acquisition was fair, from a financial point of view, to Bally's.

The full text of Deutsche Bank's written opinion, dated April 11, 2021, which sets forth the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations, qualifications and conditions on the review undertaken by Deutsche Bank in connection with its opinion, is included at the end of this Annex 1, and the summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the opinion. Deutsche Bank's opinion was approved and authorized for issuance by a Deutsche Bank fairness opinion review committee and was addressed to, and was for the use and benefit of, the Bally's Board in connection with and for the purpose of its evaluation of the Acquisition. Deutsche Bank's opinion was limited to the fairness, from a financial point of view, to Bally's of the consideration of 1,850 pence in cash or, in lieu of cash, 0.343 of a share of Bally's common stock or a combination thereof proposed to be paid per Gamesys ordinary share in the Acquisition as of the date of the opinion. Deutsche Bank's opinion did not address any other terms of the Acquisition nor did it address the terms of any agreement entered into or to be entered into in connection with the Acquisition. Bally's did not ask Deutsche Bank to, and Deutsche Bank's opinion did not, address the fairness of the Acquisition, or any consideration received in connection therewith, to the holders of any class of securities, creditors or other constituencies of Bally's, nor did it address the fairness of the contemplated benefits of the Acquisition. Deutsche Bank expressed no opinion as to the merits of the underlying decision by Bally's to engage in the Acquisition or the relative merits of the Acquisition as compared to any alternative transactions or business strategies. Nor did Deutsche Bank express any opinion, and Deutsche Bank's opinion does not constitute a recommendation, as to how any holder of Bally's common stock or any other person should vote with respect to the Acquisition or any other matter. In addition, Deutsche Bank did not express any view or opinion as to the fairness, financial or otherwise, of the amount or nature of any compensation payable to or to be received by any the officers, directors, or employees of any parties to the Acquisition, or any class of such persons, in connection with the Acquisition, whether relative to the consideration to be paid by Bally's or otherwise. Deutsche Bank's opinion did not in any manner address the prices at which Bally's common stock, Gamesys ordinary shares or other securities will trade at any time.

In connection with Deutsche Bank's role as financial advisor to Bally's, and in arriving at its opinion, Deutsche Bank reviewed certain publicly available financial and other information concerning Gamesys and Bally's, and certain internal analyses, financial estimates and other information relating to Gamesys and Bally's prepared by management of Bally's or Gamesys. Deutsche Bank also held discussions with certain senior officers and other representatives and advisors of Bally's and Gamesys regarding the businesses and prospects of Bally's and Gamesys, respectively, and the combined company. In addition, Deutsche Bank: