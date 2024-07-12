Bally’s Beginning Site Prep for Demolition for Fall 2026 Opening

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY or “Bally’s”) today announced a refreshed Bally’s Chicago Casino permanent site plan that prominently features a planned 500-room, 34-story hotel tower into a single-phase construction project at the 30-acre former Tribune Publishing site, pending approval of the Chicago Department of Planning & Development.

In new renderings released today, the future Bally’s Chicago Casino will feature its hotel tower on the southern end of the casino development nearest Ohio Street along the Chicago River. The hotel tower will include a large pool spa, fitness center and sun deck, as well as a rooftop restaurant bar to enjoy the Chicago skyline. Earlier this year, the hotel tower was moved due to unforeseen underground infrastructure and an adjusted design for a two-phase hotel was approved.

“We’ve been working hard in the background to restore the full hotel tower for Bally’s Chicago Casino and absolutely intend to meet the September 2026 opening date as planned,” said George Papanier, President of Bally’s Corporation. “We are also happy to announce that Gaming and Leisure Properties has agreed to finance this entire development in a single phase to ultimately deliver a better project in a more efficient manner.”

Bally’s and Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI or “GLPI”) today entered into a binding term sheet for $940 million construction funding facility for the Chicago project, along with other financing transactions, that together GLPI expects to fund $2.07 billion to Bally’s. GLPI and Bally’s have agreed to a strategic alliance on the Chicago casino and hotel tower construction development. GLPI’s principals have over three decades of construction development in the gaming and entertainment industry. See ballys.com/news for additional details.

On Friday, July 5, Bally’s took possession of the former Tribune Publishing site, located at 777 W. Chicago Avenue. This week, Brandenburg Industrial Service Company, the project’s demolition contractor, began preparing the site for demolition.

“With keys to the property in hand, the new financing secured, a site plan that exceeds the original, and demolition set to start this summer, let there be no doubt that Bally’s Chicago Casino and Hotel will soon rise up along the Chicago River,” added George Papanier.

Bally’s Chicago Casino development will harness the beauty of the urban Chicago riverfront site to create inclusive, dynamic spaces, including plans for the 500-room hotel tower, 3,000-seat theater, six restaurants, cafes and a food hall, and a 2-acre public park. The casino will offer space for approximately 3,300 slots, 173 table games and VIP gaming areas. The lower riverbank will be connected to the property with an approximately 2,000-foot-long extension of the riverwalk extending south from W. Chicago Avenue. The development will generate approximately 3,000 construction jobs and 3,000 casino jobs when Bally’s Chicago permanent becomes operational. Renderings of the new design are available at http://ballyschicago.com/renderings.

“The improved site plan for Bally’s Chicago delivers all 500 hotel rooms upfront as part of a single-phase development plan, protects all essential infrastructure, and elevates the grandeur of our much-anticipated permanent casino development,” said Christopher Jewett, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Bally’s Corporation. “We look forward to working with city officials to secure approval of our revised site plan.”

The renderings of the improved site plan were prepared by HKS, a global design firm with an office in Chicago that provides award-winning hospitality and entertainment design services. HKS designed the Grand Hyatt Nashville, MGM National Harbor gaming resort in Maryland, The Palazzo in Las Vegas, and The Venetian Macao. The design for Bally’s Chicago will add to the rich architectural history of Chicago with an iconic addition to the riverfront skyline, pulling inspiration from the Chicago River for the form-pulling activity from the river up the façade creating a dynamic, iconic building incorporating undulations of the skin.

"We are proud to be part of the new site plan for Bally’s Chicago Casino, which highlights a commitment to innovative and iconic design that not only preserves essential infrastructure but also elevates the architectural magnificence of Chicago’s skyline," said Jess Corrigan, Partner and Regional Practice Director of Commercial Mixed-Use at HKS. "We look forward to collaborating with Bally’s and city officials to bring this ambitious project to life."

The Chicago Community Builders Collective (“CCBC”), a minority-led construction partnership, is poised to implement the improved site plan and bring the Bally’s Chicago Casino vision to life.

"We at the Chicago Community Builders Collective are thrilled about the future of Bally's Chicago Casino and are excited to see this project come to fruition," said Jimmy Akintonde, CCBC member and President & CEO of Ujamaa Construction. "As the general contractor, we are proud to be at the forefront of this significant development that promises to bring jobs, economic growth, and vibrant entertainment to our city. We look forward to this project's positive impact on Chicago and are committed to ensuring its success."

