  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bally's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BALY   US05875B1061

BALLY'S CORPORATION

(BALY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
29.64 USD   -3.48%
Bally's To Report First Quarter 2022 Results On May 5, 2022
PR
04/19Truist Securities Lowers Bally's Price Target to $38 From $53, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/12Bally's to Acquire Minority Interest in Snipp Interactive
MT
Bally's To Report First Quarter 2022 Results On May 5, 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 prior to the market opening on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 830-2589 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALY1Q2022. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 17 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, Bally's Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan 
401-475-8564 
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact

Richard Goldman 
Kekst CNC 
646-847-6102 
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-to-report-first-quarter-2022-results-on-may-5-2022-301530575.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
