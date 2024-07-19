Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 274-8461 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ224. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally’s Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,600 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,300 slot machines, 580 table games and 3,800 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally’s also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas post the closure of the Tropicana. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

