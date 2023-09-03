2,958,000 Options of Ballymore Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023.

2,958,000 Options of Ballymore Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 1-SEP-2021 to 3-SEP-2023.



Details:

49,879,808 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 3, 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,958,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before June 30, 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 3, 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,040,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.225 on or before June 30, 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 1, 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue.



28,858,080 fully paid ordinary shares classified as voluntary escrow for a period of 6 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.