BALMER LAWRIE & CO. LTD.

BALMER LAWRIE & CO. LTD.

(523319)
  
Balmer Lawrie : Temperature Controlled Warehouse at Hyderabad supports Bharat Biotech in the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive

01/27/2021 | 06:18am EST
Balmer Lawrie's Temperature Controlled Warehouse at Hyderabad supports Bharat Biotech in the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive 23 January 2021

Balmer Lawrie's Temperature Controlled Warehouse (TCW) at Hyderabad, handled 2 lakh doses of Covaxin on January 21, 2021. Balmer Lawrie is the only storage and logistics partner of Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. The activities included unloading, storage, packaging, loading and despatch of Covaxin to different parts of the country as per the Government of India's directive. Balmer Lawrie will continue to support Bharat Biotech and in turn the Government, in India's mission to drive the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination program.

Bharat Biotech is a prestigious client of Balmer Lawrie and the Company has been their logistics partner for other vaccines like pulse polio and BCG in the last two years.

Balmer Lawrie, an end-to-end Logistics Infrastructure and Services provider, is one of the most trusted PSEs offering one-stop-shop solution to the temperature-controlled supply chain requirements of the nation with state-of-the-art TCWs and Temperature Controlled Vehicles (TCV) across the country. The Company has TCVs and TCWs at Medchal (Hyderabad) with storage capacity of 3500 pallet positions, Rai (Haryana) with 3800 pallet positions and Patalganga (Navi Mumbai) with 3840 pallet positions, adhering to international standards, besides other facilities. A new TCW is being set up at Bhubaneswar. The Company also has best-in-class Container Freight Stations at Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai along with Warehouses at Kolkata and Coimbatore, Integrated Check Posts at Jogbani and Raxaul and a Multi-modal Logistics Hub at Visakhapatnam.

Disclaimer

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 11:17:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021

