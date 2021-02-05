Balmer Lawrie celebrates 155th Foundation Day 05 February 2021

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. celebrated its 155th Foundation Day on 1st February 2021. To mark this occasion Mr. A. Ratna Sekhar, D[HR&CA] and C&MD [Additional Charge] hoisted the Company Flag and addressed the employees at the Corporate Office in Kolkata. Week long celebrations have been planned, during which events like talent hunt, rangoli, photography and painting competitions are being organized for the employees. Foundation Day was celebrated in all the regions across the country.