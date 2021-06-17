Log in
    523319   INE164A01016

BALMER LAWRIE & CO. LTD.

(523319)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/16
141.35 INR   -1.12%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balmer Lawrie : organises Covid-19 vaccination drive pan India

06/17/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Balmer Lawrie organises Covid-19 vaccination drive pan India 16 June 2021

In an endeavor to contain the spread of Covid-19, Balmer Lawrie organised vaccination camps for its employees and their dependents across all regions. The Company organized a two-day vaccination camp on 11th and 16th June 2021 in association with CMRI Hospital at its Corporate Office in Kolkata. A total of 337 persons were inoculated. As part of the drive organised on June 10, 2021 in the Mumbai region, 100 employees and their dependents were vaccinated at Cama and Albless Hospital, Mumbai and MGM Hospital, Navi Mumbai. 73 and 76 employees were inoculated in the Northern and Southern regions respectively.

Disclaimer

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Income Statement Evolution
