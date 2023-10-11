ADDENDUM

TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR

ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

ELECTRONIC VOTING

In accordance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulation 2018 (the "Regulations") the right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post shall be provided to members of every listed company for, inter alia, all businesses classified as special business under the Companies Act, 2017 in the manner and subject to conditions contained in the Regulations. Detail of E-Voting facility will be shared through e-mail with those members of the company who have valid cell numbers / e-mail addresses available in the Register of Members of the Company by the end of business on October 21, 2023 maintained by Corplink (Private) Limited being the e voting service provider of the Company. Identity of the members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.

Members shall cast vote online from October 25, 2023, 9:00 A.M. till October 27, 2023 5:00 P.M. Voting shall close on October 27, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. Once the vote on the resolutions has been casted by a Member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.

PROCEDURE FOR VOTING THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT

Members may alternatively opt for voting through postal ballot. For the convenience of the members, Ballot Paper is annexed to this notice.

The members must ensure that the duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post at the Company's registered address, or email one day before the AGM, i.e., on October 27, 2023 before 5:00 P.M. A postal ballot received after this time / date shall not be considered for voting. The signature on the Ballot Paper shall match with the signature on the CNIC.