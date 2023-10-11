ADDENDUM
TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR
ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
ELECTRONIC VOTING
In accordance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulation 2018 (the "Regulations") the right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post shall be provided to members of every listed company for, inter alia, all businesses classified as special business under the Companies Act, 2017 in the manner and subject to conditions contained in the Regulations. Detail of E-Voting facility will be shared through e-mail with those members of the company who have valid cell numbers / e-mail addresses available in the Register of Members of the Company by the end of business on October 21, 2023 maintained by Corplink (Private) Limited being the e voting service provider of the Company. Identity of the members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
Members shall cast vote online from October 25, 2023, 9:00 A.M. till October 27, 2023 5:00 P.M. Voting shall close on October 27, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. Once the vote on the resolutions has been casted by a Member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
PROCEDURE FOR VOTING THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT
Members may alternatively opt for voting through postal ballot. For the convenience of the members, Ballot Paper is annexed to this notice.
The members must ensure that the duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post at the Company's registered address, or email one day before the AGM, i.e., on October 27, 2023 before 5:00 P.M. A postal ballot received after this time / date shall not be considered for voting. The signature on the Ballot Paper shall match with the signature on the CNIC.
BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST
Ballot paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Balochistan Glass Limited being held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Plot # M-8, H.I.T.E. Hub, Hub Industrial Estate Lasbela, Balochistan.
Contact Details of Chairman, where ballot paper may be sent:
Business Address: The Chairman, Balochistan Glass Limited, 27-H, 1st Floor Pace Tower Apartments, Gulberg-II, Lahore.
Attention: Company Secretary
Designated email address: info@balochistanglass.com
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders Registered address of shareholder(s) Number of shares held
Folio number
CNIC number (copy to be attached)
Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:
S.
Nature and Description ofSpecial Resolution
No. of
I/We assent
I/We dissent
ordinary
to the
to the
shares for
Special
Special
No.
1. Item No. 4 of the Notice
To consider dissemination of Annual Audited Financial Statements through QR enabled code and web link instead of transmitting the same in the form of CD/DVD/USB.
To obtain approval of the shareholders through passing an ordinary resolution for transmission of annual balance sheet and profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors report, chairman's review report, etc. (collectively "Annual Audited Financial Statements"), through QR enabled code and weblink mentioned in the notices of general meetings to Members dispatched at their registered addresses as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under SRO 389 (IQ/2023 dated March 21, 2023.
which votes
Resolution
Resolution
cast
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
Signature of shareholder(s) Place:
NOTES:
1.
Duly filled postal ballot should be sent to
Chairman at above-mentioned postal or email address.
2.
Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the
postal ballot form.
Date:
3.
Postal ballot forms should reach Chairman of
the meeting on or before Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Any postal ballot received after this date will not be
considered for voting.
4.
Signature on postal ballot should match with
signature on CNIC.
5.
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn,
mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
ہفاضا
ںیم س جا لرنج ہن اس ےک لاس ےلاو ےنوہ متخ وک ء2023 ,30 نوج ےک ڈٹیمل س گ ناتسچولب گنٹوو کنارٹکیلا
تحت ےک (زنشیلوگیر) ،قباطم ےک 2018 ،نشیلوگیر (ٹلیب لٹسوپ) ںوینپمک نیکارا ےک ینپمک ہدش تسرہف رہ ینپمک وج رابوراک مامت ،ًثم ،اگ ےئاج اید قح اک گنٹوو عیرذ ےک ٹسوپ روا یٹلسیف گنٹوو کنارٹکیلا وک قباطم ےک طئا دوجوم ںیم زنشیلوگیر ،وہ ایگ اید رارق رابوراک وصخ تحت ےک 2017 ،ٹکیا ےک نج یگ ےئاج یک رئیش عیرذ ےک لیم یا ھتاس ےک ںوربمم نا ےک ینپمک لیصفت یک تلوہس یک گنٹوو یا
لیم یا / ربمن لیس تسرد ںیم رٹسجر ےک ںوربمم ےک ینپمک کت ماتتخا ےک رابوراک وک 2023 ربوتکا 21 ساپ ریز ےک ڈٹیمل (ٹیویئارپ) کنل پراک ےطان ےک ےنوہ ہدننک مہارف سو گنٹوو یا ےک ینپمک وج ںیہ بایتسد تپ نا گ ای طختسد کنارٹکیلا تخانش یک نیکارا ےلاو نھکر ہدارا اک ےنلاڈ ٹوو عیرذ ےک گنٹوو یا ۔ںیہ ماظتنا
۔یگ ےئاج یک قیدصت
عیرذ ےک قیدصت یک
۔ےگ ںیلاڈ ٹوو نئ نآ کت جب 5:00 ماش 2023 ربوتکا 27 ےس
جب 9:00 حبص ےس 2023 ربوتکا 25 نیکار
رپ ںودادرارق ےس فرط یک نکر ک بج راب کیا ۔یگوہ متخ
جب 5:00 ماش وک 2023 ،ربوتکا 27 گنٹوو
۔یگ ےئاج ید ںیہن تزاجا یک نرک لیدبت ےسا ںیم دعب ےسا ، وت
ہ اتاج اید لاڈ ٹوو
راک ہقیرط ےئل ےک گنٹوو
عیرذ ےک ٹلیب لٹسوپ
رپیپ ٹلیب ،ےئل ےک تلوہس یک نیکارا .اگوہ رایتخا اک گنٹوو عیرذ ےک ٹلیب لٹسوپ رپ روط لدابتم وک نیکارا ہ ایگ ایک کلسنم ھتاس ےک سٹون سا.
رپ تپ ڈرٹسجر ےک ینپمک ،رپیپ ٹلیب ہدش طختسد روا اوہ ارھب ےس قیرط تسرد ہک اگوہ انانب ینیقی وک نیکارا سا .وک ماش جب 5:00 ، لہپ ےس 2023 ،27 ربوتکا ،ینعی ،ےئاج چنہپ عیرذ ےک ٹسوپ وک نیمرئیچ ےک گنٹیم رپ رپیپ ٹلیب .اگ ےئاج ایک ںیہن زادنارظن ےئل ےک گنٹوو وک ٹلیب لٹسوپ یلاو ےنوہ لوصو دعب ےک خیرات / تقو اک طختسد CNIC اگوہ لثامم طختسد رپ.
.
رپیپ ٹلیب ےئل ےک گنٹوو
عیرذ ےک ٹسوپ
زورب 2023 ربوتکا 28 زرپیپ ٹلیب
یل ےک گنٹوو ںیم س
جا لرنج ہن اس ںیو 43 ےک ڈٹیمل س گ ناتسچولب
ںیم ناتسچولب ،ہلیبسل ٹیٹسا لیرٹسڈنا بح ،بح یا یٹ یئآ چیا ،ٹیا میا ربمن ٹ پ
جب 12 رہپود ہتفہ
ہ اتکس اج اجیھب رپیپ ٹلیب ںاہج ،ت یصفت یک ہطبار ےس نیمرئیچ ۔ےگ ںوہ دقعنم
۔روہ
،وٹ گربلگ ،سٹنمٹراپا رواٹ سیپ رولف ٹسرف ،چیا 27 ،ڈٹیمل س گ ناتسچولب نیمرئیچ :سیرڈیا سنزب
یرٹرکیس ینپمک :ہجوت
سیرڈیا لیم یا دزمان : info@balochistanglass.com
مان اک زرڈلوہ رئیش ٹنئاوج / رڈلوہ رئیش
سیرڈیا ڈرٹسجر اک رڈلوہ رئیش
دادعت یک صصح
ربمن ویلوف
(یگ ےئاج یک کلسنم یپاک) ربمن ڈراک یتخانش
روا نشیروپراک ،ٹیروپراک یڈاب) زرژولکنا روا تامولعم یفاضا
ںیم تروص یک ےدنئامن ےک تموکح یقافو.
ہجردنم ےئوہ
ترک لامعتسا ٹوو انپا
عیرذ ےک ٹلیب لٹسوپ ںیم ےلسلس ےک دادرارق
وصخ لیذ ہجردنم مہ
ناشن اک (√) کٹ ںیم سکاب بسانم لیذ ہجردنم ےئوہ
ترک راہظا اک ف تخا ای یدنماضر ینپا رپ دادرارق لیذ
ںیہ ےت اگل
مہ /ںیم
وصخ مہ
صصح ماع
ریس
وصخ
یک دادرارق
نج دادعت یک
لیصفت روا تیعون یک دادرارق
وصخ
لی
ےس دادرارق
تید یروظنم
ٹوو ےئل ےک
ربمن
ترک ف
تخا
ںیہ
ےئگ ےلاڈ
ںیہ
4 ربمن مٹئآ اک سٹون 1.
رآ ویک ےئاجب ےک
نرک لقتنم ںیم لکش یک یب سیا وی / یڈ یو یڈ / یڈ
ریہشت یک تانایب یتایلام ہدش ٹڈآ ہن اس ہعیرذ ےک کنل بیو روا ڈوک لاعف
ٹروپر یک رٹیڈآ ،ٹنؤاکا ےک ناصقن و عفن روا ٹیش سنلیب ہن
اس ۔انرک روغ رپ
رپ روط یعومجم) ہریغو ٹروپر ہزئاج یک نیمرئیچ ،ٹروپر یک زرٹکیرئاڈ روا
روظنم دادرارق ماع کیا ےئل ےک یلقتنم یک ("تانایب یتایلام ہدش ٹڈآ ہن
اس"
ےک کنل بیو روا ڈوک لاعف رآ ویک ،انرک لصاح یروظنم یک زرڈلوہ رئیش
کرک
(خیرات 2023/ویک یئآ) 389 وا رآ سیا رپ ںوتپ ڈرٹسجر ےک نا وک ںوربمم
عیرذ
2023 چرام 21 ۔ ہ ایگ اید جیھب رپ ںوتپ ڈرٹسجر ےک نا تحت ےک.
ٹون
طختسد ےک ہگج یک رڈلوہ رئیش
ہروکذم وک نیمرئیچ ٹلیب لٹسوپ اوہ ارھب ےس قیرط بسانم
ئہاچ اناج اجیھب رپ سیرڈیا لیم یا ای لٹسوپ
یک کلسنم ھتاس ےک مراف ٹلیب لٹسوپ یپاک یک ڈراک یتخانش
۔ےئاج
خیرات
لہپ ےس سا ای وک 2023 لیرپا 26 ھدب مراف ٹلیب لٹسوپ
۔
ئہاچ انچنہپ ساپ ےک نیمرئیچ ےک س جا
وک ٹلیب لٹسوپ یھب
ک ےلاو ےنوہ لوصوم دعب ےک خیرات سا
۔اگ ےئاج ایک ںیہن روغ ےئل ےک گنٹوو
لیم ھتاس ےک طختسد رپ ڈراک یتخانش طختسد رپ ٹلیب لٹسوپ
۔ںیہ ےتاھک
خسم ،ےئوہ
ٹھپ ،ہدش خسم ،طلغ ،ہدش طختسد ریغ ،لمکمان
۔اگ ےئاج اید رک درتسم وک رپیپ ٹلیب یریرحت ،ہدش
