Balochistan Glass : BGL - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The General Manager, January 27, 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Dear Sir,

As required under Listing Regulation of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, please be informed that by virtue of election of Directors held on 27th of January 2023 at registered office situated at Plot # M-8, H.I.T.E. Hub, Hub Industrial Estate Lasbela, Balochistan, following persons were elected unanimously as Directors for the next term of three years commencing January 27, 2023;

1) Mr. Muhammad Tousif Paracha 2) Mr. Shaffi Uddin Paracha 3) Mr. Mian Nazir Ahmed Paracha 4) Mr. Muhammad Niaz Paracha 5) Mrs. Tabsum Tousif Paracha 6) Mr. Sana Ullah Khan Ghory 7) Mr. Faisal Aftab Ahmad

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Balochistan Glass Limited

Company Secretary