  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Balochistan Glass Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGL   PK0025801017

BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED

(BGL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
10.49 PKR   -1.13%
03:14aBalochistan Glass : Bgl - election of directors
PU
02:04aBalochistan Glass : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
2022Baluchistan Glass Limited Appoints Muhammad Furqan Habib as Company Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balochistan Glass : BGL - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

01/30/2023 | 03:14am EST
The General Manager,

January 27, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Dear Sir,

As required under Listing Regulation of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, please be informed that by virtue of election of Directors held on 27th of January 2023 at registered office situated at Plot # M-8, H.I.T.E. Hub, Hub Industrial Estate Lasbela, Balochistan, following persons were elected unanimously as Directors for the next term of three years commencing January 27, 2023;

1)

Mr. Muhammad Tousif Paracha

2)

Mr. Shaffi Uddin Paracha

3)

Mr. Mian Nazir Ahmed Paracha

4)

Mr. Muhammad Niaz Paracha

5)

Mrs. Tabsum Tousif Paracha

6)

Mr. Sana Ullah Khan Ghory

7)

Mr. Faisal Aftab Ahmad

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Balochistan Glass Limited

Company Secretary

  1. Enforcement Department SECP Islamabad

Disclaimer

Balochistan Glass Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 346 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net income 2022 -269 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net Debt 2022 4 802 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 744 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 15,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Nazir Ahmed Paracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Tousif Peracha Chairman
Faisal Aftab Ahmad Independent Director
Sana Ullah Khan Ghory Independent Director
Tabassum Tousif Paracha Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED5.64%11
VERALLIA5.18%4 224
VIDRALA, S.A.14.18%3 080
O-I GLASS, INC.13.88%2 927
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.12.06%1 517
VETROPACK HOLDING AG15.93%901