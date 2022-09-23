Balochistan Glass : BOARD MEETING

September 23, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm, at Lahore office to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 23, 2022 to September 30, 2022 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Balochistan Glass Limited