  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Balochistan Glass Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGL   PK0025801017

BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED

(BGL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
8.280 PKR   -2.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balochistan Glass : BOARD MEETING

09/23/2022 | 02:50am EDT
September 23, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm, at Lahore office to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 23, 2022 to September 30, 2022 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Balochistan Glass Limited

Disclaimer

Balochistan Glass Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:49:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 252 M - -
Net income 2021 25,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 163x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 166 M 9,06 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Balochistan Glass Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Nazir Ahmed Paracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Tousif Peracha Chairman
Faisal Aftab Ahmad Independent Director
Sana Ullah Khan Ghory Independent Director
Tabassum Tousif Paracha Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED-2.93%9
VERALLIA-25.65%2 717
O-I GLASS, INC.4.99%2 015
VIDRALA, S.A.-30.14%1 802
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.-34.88%979
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-45.49%645