Balochistan Glass : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

JANUARY 30, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject:BOARD MEETING - OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Dear Sir,

This is to be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 06, 2023 at 10:30 am in Lahore office to consider the appointment of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and re-constitution of the Committees of the Board consequent upon election of the directors held on January 27, 2023.

The Company has declared the Closed Period from January 30, 2023 to February 06, 2023 as required under clause 5.6.1-d of PSX Regulations, accordingly no director, CEO or executive shall directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Balochistan Glass Limited

Company Secretary