Balochistan Glass : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-12-31
02/27/2023 | 02:11am EST
February 25, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject:
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
HALF YEARLY PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Dear Sir,
The Company has to inform you that the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on February 24, 2023 at Lahore office has not declared any Cash Dividend or Bonus/Right shares for the half yearly period ended December 31, 2022.
Financial results (un-audited) for the said period are attached herewith this letter - Annex - 1.
(Un-audited) half yearly report of the Company for the said period will be uploading on PSX through PUCARS and on Company's website in due course. Further we will also be sending you the requisite hard copies separately.
You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For Balochistan Glass Limited
ANNEX-1
BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Note
Sales - net
Cost of sales
Gross loss
Administrative and selling expenses
Other expenses
Other income
17
Operating (loss) / profit
Finance cost
Share of profit from an associated company
Loss before taxation
Taxation
Current
Prior
Deferred
Loss after taxation
Loss per share - basic and diluted (Rs.)
Six months period ended
December December
31 2022 31 2021
(Rupees in thousands)
125,990 659,598
(212,597) (691,437)
(86,607) (31,839)
(16,258) (39,607)
(44)
281 89,884
(102,584) 18,394
(69,215) (47,188)
(171,799) (28,794)
1,361
(171,799) (27,433)
(1,575) (8,245)
2,063 -
5,818 11,739
6,306 3,494
(165,493) (23,939)
(0.63) (0.09)
Quarter ended
December December
31 2022 31 2021
(Rupees in thousands)
35,718 323,105
(67,900) (324,265)
(32,182) (1,160)
(6,971) (19,299)
1,562
281 (2,593)
(38,872) (21,490)
(37,777) (28,349)
(76,649) (49,839)
1,361
(76,649) (48,478)
(4,039)
2,063
-
1,243
10,369
2,859
6,330
(73,790)
(42,148)
(0.28)
(0.16)
The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
