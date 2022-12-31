Balochistan Glass : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-12-31

February 25, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEARLY PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

The Company has to inform you that the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on February 24, 2023 at Lahore office has not declared any Cash Dividend or Bonus/Right shares for the half yearly period ended December 31, 2022.

Financial results (un-audited) for the said period are attached herewith this letter - Annex - 1.

(Un-audited) half yearly report of the Company for the said period will be uploading on PSX through PUCARS and on Company's website in due course. Further we will also be sending you the requisite hard copies separately.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For Balochistan Glass Limited