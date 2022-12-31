Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Balochistan Glass Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGL   PK0025801017

BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED

(BGL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
11.49 PKR   -2.87%
02:11aBalochistan Glass : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-12-31
PU
02/06Baluchistan Glass Limited Appoints Nazir Ahmed Peracha as Chairman
CI
02/06Baluchistan Glass Limited Appoints Muhammad Tousif Peracha as Chief Executive Officer
CI
Balochistan Glass : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-12-31

02/27/2023 | 02:11am EST
February 25, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject:

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE

HALF YEARLY PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

The Company has to inform you that the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on February 24, 2023 at Lahore office has not declared any Cash Dividend or Bonus/Right shares for the half yearly period ended December 31, 2022.

Financial results (un-audited) for the said period are attached herewith this letter - Annex - 1.

(Un-audited) half yearly report of the Company for the said period will be uploading on PSX through PUCARS and on Company's website in due course. Further we will also be sending you the requisite hard copies separately.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For Balochistan Glass Limited

ANNEX-1

BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Note

Sales - net

Cost of sales

Gross loss

Administrative and selling expenses

Other expenses

Other income

17

Operating (loss) / profit

Finance cost

Share of profit from an associated company

Loss before taxation

Taxation

  • Current
  • Prior
  • Deferred

Loss after taxation

Loss per share - basic and diluted (Rs.)

Six months period ended

December December

31 2022 31 2021

(Rupees in thousands)

125,990 659,598

(212,597) (691,437)

(86,607) (31,839)

(16,258) (39,607)

  • (44)

281 89,884

(102,584) 18,394

(69,215) (47,188)

(171,799) (28,794)

  • 1,361

(171,799) (27,433)

(1,575) (8,245)

2,063 -

5,818 11,739

6,306 3,494

(165,493) (23,939)

(0.63) (0.09)

Quarter ended

December December

31 2022 31 2021

(Rupees in thousands)

35,718 323,105

(67,900) (324,265)

(32,182) (1,160)

(6,971) (19,299)

  • 1,562

281 (2,593)

(38,872) (21,490)

(37,777) (28,349)

(76,649) (49,839)

  • 1,361

(76,649) (48,478)

  1. (4,039)

2,063

-

1,243

10,369

2,859

6,330

(73,790)

(42,148)

(0.28)

(0.16)

The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Balochistan Glass Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 07:10:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 346 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net income 2022 -269 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net Debt 2022 4 802 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 006 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Balochistan Glass Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Tousif Peracha Chief Executive Officer
Mian Nazir Ahmed Paracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nazir Ahmed Peracha Chairman
Faisal Aftab Ahmad Independent Director
Sana Ullah Khan Ghory Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALOCHISTAN GLASS LIMITED15.71%11
VERALLIA16.60%4 570
O-I GLASS, INC.32.17%3 380
VIDRALA, S.A.21.89%3 195
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.24.40%1 641
VETROPACK HOLDING AG20.78%920