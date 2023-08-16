(PROPOSED OFFER LETTER)

OFFER LETTER

Date: _____________

To,

[Name and details of the eligible shareholder]

SUBJECT: Purchase of Shares of Balochistan Glass Limited

Dear Sir,

In pursuance of the Public Announcement of Offer made by Tariq Glass Industries Limited (the "Acquirer") and published in Jehan Pakistan (Urdu) and Business Recorder (English) editions for Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad on August 12, 2023, this is to inform you that we intend to acquire up to 7.8279% of the total issued capital of Balochistan Glass Limited (the "Indirect Target Company" or "BGL") comprising of 20,477,785 Ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each subject to minimum acceptance level of 5.4795% shares (i.e. 14,334,450 Ordinary Shares). Therefore we are making an offer to you for the acquisition of your ____________ (shares as per List of Beneficial Owner (LOBO) on date of book closure)

shares of BGL.

The Acquirer has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2023 (hereinafter, the "SPA") with Mr. Muhamad Tousif Peracha (the "Seller") of MMM Holding (Private) Limited (the "Direct Target") for the sale and purchase of 57,555,625 Ordinary Shares representing 50% of the total issued share capital of the Direct Target, at an aggregate sale price of PKR 970,000,000/- (Rupees Nine Hundred and Seventy Million Only) calculated at the rate of PKR 16.853/- per share, which owns 220,644,430 ordinary shares comprising 84.34% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Indirect Target. As a result, the Acquirer will indirectly acquire 110,322,215 Ordinary shares representing 42.1721% of the total issued share capital of the Indirect Target at a price of PKR 8.792/- per share. In addition, pursuant to the Act and Regulations, the Acquirer is offering to acquire by way of Public Offer, 50% of the remaining Ordinary Shares having a par value of PKR 10/- each (the "Shares") in the Indirect Target, subject to minimum acceptance level of 5.4795% shares (i.e. 14,334,450 Ordinary Shares).

In pursuance of our obligations under Securities Act 2015, the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 you are hereby, being made an offer to sell your

__________ [number of shares as per LOBO] of Balochistan Glass Limited at PKR 11.734 per share to the

Acquirer. In accordance with sub-section (2) of Section 112 of the Securities Act 2015, in case the numbers of voting shares offered for sale by shareholders are more than the voting shares to be acquired by the Acquirer, the Acquirer shall, in consultation with the Manager to the Offer, accept the public offer or offers received from the shareholders on proportional basis. The public announcement of offer containing detailed information can be viewed at our website: www.akdsecurities.net