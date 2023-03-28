Advanced search
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:05 2023-03-27 am EDT
138.60 CHF   +1.02%
138.60 CHF   +1.02%
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Baloise Group 2022 Annual Report published

03/28/2023 | 01:04am EDT
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Baloise Group 2022 Annual Report published

28-March-2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, 28 March 2023. Following the publication of the preliminary financial results on 9 March 2023, the Baloise Group 2022 Annual Report is now available to download or to order. Baloise has also published its Annual Review, a report that provides a comprehensive overview of value creation at Baloise and contains elements of the non-financial reporting.

This year, we are again publishing our Annual Review, in addition to the Annual Report, to show how Baloise is upholding its responsibility as a corporate citizen to customers, employees and investors. The report forms the basis for the Company’s non-financial reporting and anticipates the future direction of disclosure requirements in Switzerland and the EU. The Annual Review covers the business strategy and business model and includes in-depth information about what the Baloise Group has been doing in 2022. It also outlines the economic, social and environmental impact of Baloise’s activities. The non-financial information has been expanded on this year and is already geared towards future mandatory disclosure requirements in Europe and Switzerland. We are also using the Annual Review to report for the first time on our sustainability criteria in underwriting, thus putting into practice the Principles for Sustainable Insurance. The aim is to position Baloise as a reliable and sustainable partner for finance-related matters. All in all, the Annual Review provides a rounded overview of the value creation model at Baloise.

Information on corporate governance can be found in the Annual Report, which also includes the management report detailing how the business has performed, the remuneration report and the financial report.

Contact
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 82 14
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022 and a profit of CHF 548 million. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1593739

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1593739  28-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 321 M 7 987 M 7 987 M
Net income 2022 583 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 6 261 M 6 831 M 6 831 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 693
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 138,60 CHF
Average target price 156,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gert de Winter Group Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Thomas von Planta Chairman
Alexander Bockelmann Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG-2.87%6 831
ALLIANZ SE2.12%88 625
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.99%79 394
CHUBB LIMITED-15.44%77 140
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-4.91%67 614
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-19.85%23 991
