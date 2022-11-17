Bâloise : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Baloise anticipates solid full-year results with reliable generation of cash

Basel, November 17, 2022. "An eventful year is drawing to a close and the indications are that we will be satisfied with what we have achieved. Despite the economic challenges, we are generating growth in the attractive non-life business and anticipating healthy earnings in the life business. Our operational profitability is at a high level, we have a strong ability to generate cash and we remain well capitalised. We successfully launched the harmonised Baloise brand in all national subsidiaries at the end of October, and I can already sense the additional momentum created by this historic project. The new brand image strengthens our market presence and gives Baloise a more multi-faceted and modern feel that is a better reflection of our corporate culture. Baloise is therefore demonstrating that it is a reliable partner for its customers and employees and an attractive long-term investment for its shareholders."



- Gert De Winter, Group CEO