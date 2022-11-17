Advanced search
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
139.70 CHF   -0.57%
01:14aBâloise's Nine-Month Business Volume Tanks 8.5% on Lower Life, Non-Life Premiums
MT
01:09aBâloise : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Baloise anticipates solid full-year results with reliable generation of cash
PU
01:04aBaloise anticipates solid full-year results with reliable generation of cash
EQ
Bâloise : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Baloise anticipates solid full-year results with reliable generation of cash

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
Basel, November 17, 2022. "An eventful year is drawing to a close and the indications are that we will be satisfied with what we have achieved. Despite the economic challenges, we are generating growth in the attractive non-life business and anticipating healthy earnings in the life business. Our operational profitability is at a high level, we have a strong ability to generate cash and we remain well capitalised. We successfully launched the harmonised Baloise brand in all national subsidiaries at the end of October, and I can already sense the additional momentum created by this historic project. The new brand image strengthens our market presence and gives Baloise a more multi-faceted and modern feel that is a better reflection of our corporate culture. Baloise is therefore demonstrating that it is a reliable partner for its customers and employees and an attractive long-term investment for its shareholders."

- Gert De Winter, Group CEO

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
01:14aBâloise's Nine-Month Business Volume Tanks 8.5% on Lower Life, Non-Life Premiums
MT
01:09aBâloise : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Baloise anticipates solid full-year r..
PU
01:04aBaloise anticipates solid full-year results with reliable generation of cash
EQ
11/09Baloise, UBS To Expand Home, Living Ecosystem Partnership
MT
11/09Baloise and UBS strengthen the partnership within their shared ecosystem and increase t..
EQ
10/27‘Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn.' Campaign unveils new Baloise brand
EQ
10/21Christophe Hamal to become CEO of Baloise in Belgium
EQ
10/20AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Baloise, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
09/27MSCI upgrades Baloise's sustainability rating once again
EQ
09/23Baloise Art Prize : Third and fourth gift to Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin
EQ
Analyst Recommendations on BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 7 321 M 7 762 M 7 762 M
Net income 2022 598 M 634 M 634 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 5,38%
Capitalization 6 311 M 6 691 M 6 691 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 7 693
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 139,70 CHF
Average target price 156,64 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gert de Winter Group Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Thomas von Planta Chairman
Alexander Bockelmann Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG-5.77%6 691
CHUBB LIMITED6.89%85 762
ALLIANZ SE-3.61%83 810
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.91%81 157
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.04%66 645
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.4.14%33 629