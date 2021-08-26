Bâloise : Baloise Bank on track for success after sales expansion

Solothurn, August 26, 2021. Baloise Bank SoBa enjoyed a successful operating performance in the first half of 2021. Custody business grew strongly, in line with strategic targets, thanks to an increase in the number of asset management mandates. Jürg Ritz, CEO of Baloise Bank, expressed his satisfaction: 'Our combined bank and insurance business model is bearing fruit.'

Gross interest income increased by a modest 0.8 per cent year on year. But although there were no significant defaults, net interest income was down slightly year on year (by 1.2 per cent) due to impairment losses on not-at-risk receivables. The stabilisation in this segment is attributable to healthy growth in the credit business and favourable refinancing terms.

The bank's strategy of providing banking and insurance services under one roof, which is unique in Switzerland, once again resulted in healthy growth of asset management and investment advice mandates (up by 17.4 per cent in the first half of the year). 'By collaborating with the insurance business, we can offer our customers tailored pension and asset management solutions and comprehensive advice on all financial matters. This is what makes us stand out,' adds Jürg Ritz. The profit for the period went up by 48.1 per cent year on year. The uplift in profit before taxes came to CHF 1.2 million (11.2 per cent) even after adjustment for one-off investments in the business model in the prior-year period.