Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bâloise Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bâloise : Baloise Bank on track for success after sales expansion

08/26/2021 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Solothurn, August 26, 2021. Baloise Bank SoBa enjoyed a successful operating performance in the first half of 2021. Custody business grew strongly, in line with strategic targets, thanks to an increase in the number of asset management mandates. Jürg Ritz, CEO of Baloise Bank, expressed his satisfaction: 'Our combined bank and insurance business model is bearing fruit.'
Financial results for the first half of 2020 in brief
  • Profit for the first six months up by 48.1 per cent year on year at CHF 13.1 million
  • Consistent financial performance of interest margin business based on growth of lending and more favourable refinancing terms; gross interest income up by 0.8 per cent
  • Clear acceleration of growth in the private banking business, in terms of both the deposit volume and the number of new asset management mandates
  • New product offers as part of the national sales expansion
Strengthening of tailored customer advice gives private banking a boost

Gross interest income increased by a modest 0.8 per cent year on year. But although there were no significant defaults, net interest income was down slightly year on year (by 1.2 per cent) due to impairment losses on not-at-risk receivables. The stabilisation in this segment is attributable to healthy growth in the credit business and favourable refinancing terms.

The bank's strategy of providing banking and insurance services under one roof, which is unique in Switzerland, once again resulted in healthy growth of asset management and investment advice mandates (up by 17.4 per cent in the first half of the year). 'By collaborating with the insurance business, we can offer our customers tailored pension and asset management solutions and comprehensive advice on all financial matters. This is what makes us stand out,' adds Jürg Ritz. The profit for the period went up by 48.1 per cent year on year. The uplift in profit before taxes came to CHF 1.2 million (11.2 per cent) even after adjustment for one-off investments in the business model in the prior-year period.

Country-wide expansion also reflected in new product offers

The national expansion of sales under the Simply Safe strategy is progressing apace. The next step in this country-wide expansion plan involves the launch of new products in the fourth quarter. These new products will complement the national expansion and offer customers the possibility to make unlimited cash withdrawals free of charge from all cash machines across Switzerland. In addition, customers will enjoy comprehensive insurance protection against cyber crime when using their complementary Visa debit card - a protection that is particularly relevant in light of the growing importance of e-commerce. 'This is yet another way in which our customers benefit from our provision of banking and insurance services from a single source,' concludes Jürg Ritz.

Contact
Nicole Hess
Media spokeswoman
Phone +41 58 285 76 09 Email media.relations@baloise.com

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
01:11aBÂLOISE : Baloise covers millions in storm-related claims and delivers
PU
01:11aBÂLOISE : Baloise Bank on track for success after sales expansion
PU
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Une Baloise très solide à mi-parcours -4-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Une Baloise très solide à mi-parcours -3-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Une Baloise très solide à mi-parcours -2-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Une Baloise très solide à mi-parcours couvre des dégâts d'intempérie..
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Baloise covers millions in -4-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Baloise covers millions in -3-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Baloise covers millions in -2-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Baloise covers millions in storm-related claims and delivers strong ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 951 M 7 598 M 7 598 M
Net income 2021 588 M 643 M 643 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 6 916 M 7 562 M 7 560 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 693
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bâloise Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 151,00 CHF
Average target price 167,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Thomas von Planta Chairman
Olaf Romer Head-Corporate Information Technology
Alexander Bockelmann Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG-4.13%7 562
ALLIANZ SE0.02%97 189
CHUBB LIMITED20.41%81 904
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.33.21%78 689
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.92%65 696
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED84.83%34 119