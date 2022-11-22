Advanced search
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:18 2022-11-22 am EST
140.90 CHF   +0.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bâloise : Berenberg Baloise Swiss Insurance Trip

11/22/2022 | 03:56am EST
Update on Baloise

Gert De Winter, CEO

Berenberg Swiss Insurance Trip, 21 November 2022

Agenda

  1. Our Latest Results
  2. What Changed
  3. What Stays Unchanged
  4. What Comes Next

2

01 Our Latest Results

3

Our Financial Highlights Half-Year 2022

Start into the new strategic phase "Simply Safe: Season 2" (2022-2025) with a solid set of results

Group

Net Income

287 mn

Capital

Equity

5.0 bn

S&P Rating

A+

SST-Ratio1

~230%

Non-Life Business

Combined

Ratio91.9%

Growth2: 2.3%, EBIT: 162 mn

Life Business

Interest Rate

Margin111bp

Growth3: -5.9% /-21.1%,EBIT: 178 mn

Asset Mgmt & Bank

Net Investment

Yield40.9%

Growth5: +713mn, EBIT: 39 mn

Main Messages

  • Well diversified half-year result demonstrates reliability and stability of Baloise
  • Very strong result in Life despite headwinds from capital markets
  • Solid growth and reliable Combined Ratio in Non-Life despite larger winter storm event in February
  • Lower equity but stronger economic capitalization due to higher interest rates
  • Further progress in ecosystems Home and Mobility achieved

1) Estimated per 30.06.2022

2) Growth in Local Currency (LC)

3) Growth (in LC) in Life business / investment-type premium business

All amounts in CHF

4) On insurance assets, not annualized

5) Net new third party assets

4

02 What Changed

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
