  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bâloise Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:45 2023-03-08 am EST
157.00 CHF   +0.71%
Bâloise : Earnings Document
PU
01:12aBâloise : Earnings Document
PU
01:03aSolid results, increased cash remittance and higher dividend at Baloise
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bâloise : Earnings Document

03/09/2023 | 01:12am EST
Update on IFRS 17/9

Basel, 9 March 2023

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This presentation was produced by Bâloise Holding AG and/or its affiliates (hereafter "Baloise") with the greatest of care and to the best of its knowledge based on information available for Baloise in Switzerland on the day of its first publication. If nothing is indicated to the contrary, all figures are not audited. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and Baloise might not be able to achieve the predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes Baloise describes or implies in this presentation. A number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intensions Baloise expresses in this presentation. Further, IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, both effective from 1 January 2023, are expected to significantly affect the way the consolidated financial positions are reported and measured, the impact of which currently cannot be fully assessed. However, neither Baloise nor any of its members of the board, directors, officers, employees, advisors or any other person make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Neither Baloise nor any of its members of the board, directors, officers, employees, advisors or any other person accept any liability for direct or indirect losses which might arise from making use of the information of this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer or a recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities of Baloise and does not release the recipient from exercising his/her own judgment, if necessary, with the help of a professional advisor. Furthermore, Baloise does not intend to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. This document may not be copied, reproduced, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person either in part or in full without the prior written consent of Baloise. Copyright © 2023 Bâloise Holding AG. All rights reserved.

2

Agenda

  1. Key Messages
  2. Expected Impact on Balance Sheet, P&L and KPIs
  3. IFRS 17/9 Methodology

3

01 Key Messages

IFRS 17/9 - Key Messages

  • Starting from 1.1.2023, the new accounting standards IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 will replace the current standards IFRS 4 resp.

IAS 39 for insurance companies

  • Baloise will report under the new Standards IFRS 17/9 for the first time at 20 September 2023 in its consolidated financial statements for Half-Year 2023.
  • We expect:
    • to show continuity and limited changes for our Non-Lifebusiness
    • to achieve a more consistent valuation of assets and liabilities as well as a higher earnings stability and predictability for our
      Life business
    • no material changes for our Asset-Management& Bank segment
  • Baloise plans to provide a more detailed update on the transition to IFRS 17/9 on 29 June 2023

Our strong fundamentals

remain unchanged.

IFRS 17/9 are accounting

regime changes. No changes

to underlying business fundamentals, capital management, cash generation, balance sheet strength, and strategic targets

5

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 321 M 7 791 M 7 791 M
Net income 2022 583 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 7 092 M 7 547 M 7 547 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 693
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bâloise Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 157,00 CHF
Average target price 157,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gert de Winter Group Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Thomas von Planta Chairman
Alexander Bockelmann Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG10.02%7 547
ALLIANZ SE10.70%94 068
CHUBB LIMITED-7.81%85 513
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.95%80 249
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.34%69 579
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-10.79%26 821