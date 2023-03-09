Bâloise : Earnings Document
Update on IFRS 17/9
Basel, 9 March 2023
This presentation was produced by Bâloise Holding AG and/or its affiliates (hereafter "Baloise") with the greatest of care and to the best of its knowledge based on information available for Baloise in Switzerland on the day of its first publication. If nothing is indicated to the contrary, all figures are not audited. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and Baloise might not be able to achieve the predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes Baloise describes or implies in this presentation. A number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intensions Baloise expresses in this presentation. Further, IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, both effective from 1 January 2023, are expected to significantly affect the way the consolidated financial positions are reported and measured, the impact of which currently cannot be fully assessed. However, neither Baloise nor any of its members of the board, directors, officers, employees, advisors or any other person make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Neither Baloise nor any of its members of the board, directors, officers, employees, advisors or any other person accept any liability for direct or indirect losses which might arise from making use of the information of this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer or a recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities of Baloise and does not release the recipient from exercising his/her own judgment, if necessary, with the help of a professional advisor. Furthermore, Baloise does not intend to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. This document may not be copied, reproduced, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person either in part or in full without the prior written consent of Baloise. Copyright © 2023 Bâloise Holding AG. All rights reserved.
Agenda
Key Messages
Expected Impact on Balance Sheet, P&L and KPIs
IFRS 17/9 Methodology
IFRS 17/9 - Key Messages
Starting from 1.1.2023, the new accounting standards IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 will replace the current standards IFRS 4 resp.
IAS 39 for insurance companies
Baloise will report under the new Standards IFRS 17/9 for the first time at 20 September 2023 in its consolidated financial statements for Half-Year 2023.
We expect:
to show continuity and limited changes for our Non-Life business
to achieve a more consistent valuation of assets and liabilities as well as a higher earnings stability and predictability for our
Life business
no material changes for our Asset-Management & Bank segment
Baloise plans to provide a more detailed update on the transition to IFRS 17/9 on 29 June 2023
Our strong fundamentals
remain unchanged.
IFRS 17/9 are accounting
regime changes. No changes
to underlying business fundamentals, capital management, cash generation, balance sheet strength,
and strategic targets
