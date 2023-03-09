Bâloise : Earnings Document

Solid results, strong cash remittance and higher dividend
Group
Net
Income
548 mn
Cash
Cash Remittance
471 mn
Dividend (planned)
7.4
Capital
Equity
4.6 bn
S&P Rating
A+
SST-Ratio1
>230%
Non-Life Business
Combined Ratio
91.9%
Combined Ratio
00.0%
Growth22
2.4%
Growth
2.3%
EBIT
322 mn
EBIT
162 mn
Life Business
Interest Rate Margin
117 bp
Growth2,3
-5.3% /-18.9%
EBIT
377 mn
Asset Mgmt & Bank
Net Investment Yield4
2.0%
Net new third-party assets
+1.0 bn
EBIT
63 mn
Main Messages
Strong underlying result in a demanding economic environment demonstrates reliability and resilience of Baloise
Net income negatively affected by one-off effects5 of CHF 37 mn in Non- Life, mainly driven by high inflation
Solid growth and strong underlying Combined Ratio in Non-Life
Outstanding result in Life driven by higher interest rates
Very strong economic capitalisation, higher cash generation and further increase in dividend
Based on 2022 preliminary figures, all amounts in CHF
1) Estimated, per 1.1.2023 2) in local currency 3) Life insurance premiums / investment-type premium 4) On insurance assets
5) Reserve strengthening due to inflation partially offset by reserve releases from the planned sale of the German hospital liability business and interest-related reserve releases from the accident insurance business in Switzerland
