Bâloise : Earnings Document

Annual Review 2022

Baloise Group Annual Review 2022

Baloise

Overview of the reporting environment

Overview of Baloise's external reporting

The external reporting procedures of the Baloise Group are based on relevant statutory and regulatory requirements and applicable standards and guidelines, such as those issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and SIX Swiss Exchange, where the shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed.

The Annual Report forms the core of the reporting activ-ities and comprises the management report, the ﬁnancialreport and the income statement of Bâloise Holding Ltd. The review of the ﬁnancial year also serves to provide a holistic view of the added value generated by Baloise under its value creation approach. This approach is based on the integrated reporting framework ( Framework) of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

Reporting processes in detail

Baloise Annual Report

The Annual Report of the Baloise Group comprises the management review of the operating performance, the corporate governance report, the remuneration report and the ﬁnancial report. The ﬁnancial report contains the consolidated annual ﬁnancial statements of the Baloise Group and the income statement of Bâloise Holding Ltd.

Baloise Annual Review

The review of the ﬁnancial year of the Baloise Group provides an overview of important ﬁnancial key ﬁgures as well as comprehensive information on non-ﬁnancial disclosure. The report outlines the value creation of Baloise across the six resources of the value creation approach (investors, employees, customers, partners, environment and society) and the four framework processes (IT, compliance, corporate governance and risk management). The aim of the report is to provide a comprehensive view of Baloise's value creation.

Presentation for ﬁnancial analysts

The presentation for ﬁnancial analysts is speciﬁcally aimed at investors. It is made available only on our website and exclusively in English, and it provides detailed information on the ﬁnancial performance of Baloise and its individual operating segments and strategic busi-ness units. The reports published by the Baloise Group are also available online at www.baloise.com/annual-report.

Continuous reporting

In addition, Baloise uses its website, www.baloise.com, to share updates on various initia-tives and activities as well as background stories about the implementation of its strategy on an ongoing basis.

Reporting by national organisations

In some cases, Baloise's national organisations publish their own external reports in accord-ance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the jurisdiction in which they operate. These reports are published on the websites of Baloise in

Belgium www.baloise.be/fr/a-propos-de-nous,

Germany www.baloise.de/de/ueber-uns and

Switzerland www.baloise.com/en/home/investors/publications/ﬁnancial-condition-report.

Baloise

About this report

Baloise aspires to be more than just an insurance company. Our aim is to play an important part in people's lives. Our products have been enabling customers to live more care-free and more self-determined lives for 160 years. We assume risks that companies and individuals would not be able to aﬀord on their own, thereby contributing to a more equi-table society and a more resilient economy. Our Simply Safe strategy, which is now in its second phase (season 2), pursues three core objectives: We want to be a top-notch employer, the provider of choice for our customers, and a reliable and attractive investment proposition for our inves-tors. The Baloise value creation approach (see page 22) also forms the basis for our sustainability strategy. It oﬀers an integrated view of how Baloise generates value across six resources (investors, employees, customers, partners, envi-ronment and society).

This report aims to highlight the way in which Baloise creates value for all stakeholders and how we act respon-sibly. It covers the business strategy and business model and includes in-depth information about the activities of the Baloise Group in 2022. It also outlines the economic, social and environmental eﬀects of Baloise's activities. The disclo-sures and the Baloise value creation approach are based on the integrated reporting framework ( Framework) of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). In 2022, we made intensive preparations for the expansion of non-ﬁnancial reporting requirements in Europe and Switzer-land. The new transparency provisions of Art. 964a et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations (OR) will apply in Switzerland from the 2023 ﬁnancial year, while the Corporate Sustaina-bility Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) come into eﬀect in the European Union (EU) from the 2024 ﬁnancial year. The CSRD replaces the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD). The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which is overseen by the IFRS Foundation, is also expected to publish the ﬁnal version of the ﬁrst IFRS standards on the disclosure of general and climate-related sustainability information in the ﬁrst half of 2023. We will continue to monitor the progress of the ESRS and the IFRS standards. Much of the information contained in this report is designed to meet the future regulations.