Bâloise : Earnings Document

Annual Report 2022
Contents
Baloise
Corporate Governance
Bâloise Holding AG
Overview of the reporting
environment 4
Key ﬁgures 5
Letter to shareholders 6
Review of operating performance
Solid results, increased cash remittance and higher dividend
at Baloise 10
Annual ﬁnancial results in brief 10
Baloise sustainably successful in a
challenging environment 11
Consolidated income statement 16
Consolidated balance sheet 18
Business volume, premiums and
combined ratio 19
Technical income statement 21
Gross premiums by sector 22
Banking activities 23
Investment performance 24
Risik management
Risk management - a key pillar
of our value creation 28
Corporate Governance Report
33
Appendix 1: Remuneration Report 53
Appendix 2: Report of the statutory auditor to the Annual General Meeting of
Bâloise Holding Ltd, Basel 77
Financial Report
Consolidated balance sheet 82
Consolidated income statement 84
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income 85
Consolidated cash ﬂow statement 86
Consolidated statement of
changes in equity 88
Notes to the consolidated
annual ﬁnancial statements 90
Notes to the consolidated
balance sheet 170
Notes to the consolidated
income statement 213
Other disclosures 224
Report of the statutory auditor to the annual general meeting of
Bâloise Holding Ltd, Basel 234
Income statement of Bâloise
Holding Ltd 242
Balance sheet of Bâloise
Holding Ltd 243
Notes to the ﬁnancial statements
of Bâloise Holding Ltd 244
Appropriation of distributable proﬁt as proposed by the Board
of Directors 253
Report of the statutory auditor to the Annual General Meeting
of Bâloise Holding Ltd, Basel 254
General Information
Alternative
Performance Measures 260
Glossary 264
Addresses 268
Informationen on the
Baloise Group 269
Financial calendar and contacts 270
Baloise
Overview of the reporting environment
Overview of Baloise's external reporting
The external reporting procedures of the Baloise Group are based on relevant statutory and regulatory requirements and applicable standards and guidelines, such as those issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and SIX Swiss Exchange, where the shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed.
The Annual Report forms the core of the reporting activ-ities and comprises the management report, the ﬁnancial report and the income statement of Bâloise Holding Ltd. Thereview of the ﬁnancial year also serves to provide a holistic view of the added value generated by Baloise under its value creation approach. This approach is based on the integrated reporting framework ( Framework) of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).
Reporting processes in detail
Baloise Annual Report
The Annual Report of the Baloise Group comprises the management review of the operating performance, the corporate governance report, the remuneration report and the ﬁnancial report. The ﬁnancial report contains the consolidated annual ﬁnancial statements of the Baloise Group and the income statement of Bâloise Holding Ltd.
Baloise Annual Review
The review of the ﬁnancial year of the Baloise Group provides an overview of important ﬁnancial key ﬁgures as well as comprehensive information on non-ﬁnancial disclosure. The report outlines the value creation of Baloise across the six resources of the value creation approach (investors, employees, customers, partners, environment and society) and the four framework processes (IT, compliance, corporate governance and risk management). The aim of the report is to provide a comprehensive view of Baloise's value creation.
Presentation for ﬁnancial analysts
The presentation for ﬁnancial analysts is speciﬁcally aimed at investors. It is made available only on our website and exclusively in English, and it provides detailed information on the ﬁnancial performance of Baloise and its individual operating segments and strategic busi-ness units. The reports published by the Baloise Group are also available online at www.baloise.com/annual-report.
Continuous reporting
In addition, Baloise uses its website, www.baloise.com, to share updates on various initia-tives and activities as well as background stories about the implementation of its strategy on an ongoing basis.
Reporting by national organisations
In some cases, Baloise's national organisations publish their own external reports in accord-ance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the jurisdiction in which they operate. These reports are published on the websites of Baloise in
Belgium www.baloise.be/fr/a-propos-de-nous,
Germany www.baloise.de/de/ueber-uns and
Switzerland www.baloise.com/en/home/investors/publications/ﬁnancial-condition-report.
Baloise
Key ﬁgures
Change (%)
CHF million
Business volume
Gross non-life premiums written Gross life premiums written
Sub-total of IFRS gross premiums written 1 Investment-type premiums
Total business volume Operating proﬁt (loss)
Proﬁt / loss for the period before borrowing costs and taxes
Non-life
Life 2
Asset Management & Banking Other activities
Consolidated proﬁt for the period
Balance sheet
Technical provisions Equity
Ratios (per cent)
Return on equity (RoE)
Gross non-life combined ratio Net non-life combined ratio
New business margin (life, as percentage) Investment performance (insurance) 3
New life insurance business
Annual premium equivalent (APE) Value of new business
Key ﬁgures on the Company's shares
Shares issued (units)
Basic earnings per share 4 (CHF)
Diluted earnings per share 4 (CHF)
Equity per share 4 (CHF)
Closing price (CHF)
Market capitalisation (CHF million)
Dividend per share 5 (CHF)
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
4,063.4
|
3,969.1
|
3,389.7
|
3,160.8
|
7,453.1
|
7,130.0
|
2,138.0
|
1,631.0
|
9,591.1
|
8,760.9
|
|
|
303.9
|
321.7
|
406.7
|
376.7
|
82.5
|
63.5
|
- 70.5
|
- 56.5
|
583.3
|
544.5
|
|
48,661.4
|
44,605.2
|
7,299.9
|
4,552.1
|
|
8.3
|
9.4
|
99.3
|
91.7
|
92.6
|
91.9
|
39.0
|
53.5
|
1.4
|
- 8.1
|
|
340.5
|
243.6
|
133.1
|
130.3
|
|
45,800,000
|
45,800,000
|
13.06
|
12.13
|
13.05
|
12.12
|
161.7
|
100.5
|
149.10
|
142.70
|
6,828.8
|
6,535.7
|
7.00
|
7.40
|
- 23.7
- 8.7
5.9 - 7.4
-
- 23.0
-
- 19.9 - 6.7
- 8.3
-
- 37.6
- - - - -
-
- 28.5
-
- 37.8
- 4.3
- 4.3
5.7
-
1 Premiums written and policy fees (gross).
-
2 Of which deferred gains / losses from other operating segments (31 December 2021: CHF - 2.5 million; 31 December 2022: CHF - 2.8 million).
-
3 Excluding investments for the account and at the risk of life insurance policyholders.
-
4 Calculation is based on the proﬁt for the period attributable to shareholders and the equity attributable to shareholders.
-
5 2022 based on the proposal submitted to the Annual General Meeting.