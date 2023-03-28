Bâloise : Earnings Document

Annual Report 2022

Contents

Baloise

Corporate Governance

Bâloise Holding AG

Overview of the reporting

environment 4

Key ﬁgures 5

Letter to shareholders 6

Review of operating performance

Solid results, increased cash remittance and higher dividend

at Baloise 10

Annual ﬁnancial results in brief 10

Baloise sustainably successful in a

challenging environment 11

Consolidated income statement 16

Consolidated balance sheet 18

Business volume, premiums and

combined ratio 19

Technical income statement 21

Gross premiums by sector 22

Banking activities 23

Investment performance 24

Risik management

Risk management - a key pillar

of our value creation 28

Corporate Governance Report

33

Appendix 1: Remuneration Report 53

Appendix 2: Report of the statutory auditor to the Annual General Meeting of

Bâloise Holding Ltd, Basel 77

Financial Report

Consolidated balance sheet 82

Consolidated income statement 84

Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income 85

Consolidated cash ﬂow statement 86

Consolidated statement of

changes in equity 88

Notes to the consolidated

annual ﬁnancial statements 90

Notes to the consolidated

balance sheet 170

Notes to the consolidated

income statement 213

Other disclosures 224

Report of the statutory auditor to the annual general meeting of

Bâloise Holding Ltd, Basel 234

Income statement of Bâloise

Holding Ltd 242

Balance sheet of Bâloise

Holding Ltd 243

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements

of Bâloise Holding Ltd 244

Appropriation of distributable proﬁt as proposed by the Board

of Directors 253

Report of the statutory auditor to the Annual General Meeting

of Bâloise Holding Ltd, Basel 254

General Information

Alternative

Performance Measures 260

Glossary 264

Addresses 268

Informationen on the

Baloise Group 269

Financial calendar and contacts 270

Baloise

Overview of the reporting environment

Overview of Baloise's external reporting

The external reporting procedures of the Baloise Group are based on relevant statutory and regulatory requirements and applicable standards and guidelines, such as those issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and SIX Swiss Exchange, where the shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed.

The Annual Report forms the core of the reporting activ-ities and comprises the management report, the ﬁnancial report and the income statement of Bâloise Holding Ltd. Thereview of the ﬁnancial year also serves to provide a holistic view of the added value generated by Baloise under its value creation approach. This approach is based on the integrated reporting framework ( Framework) of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

Reporting processes in detail

Baloise Annual Report

The Annual Report of the Baloise Group comprises the management review of the operating performance, the corporate governance report, the remuneration report and the ﬁnancial report. The ﬁnancial report contains the consolidated annual ﬁnancial statements of the Baloise Group and the income statement of Bâloise Holding Ltd.

Baloise Annual Review

The review of the ﬁnancial year of the Baloise Group provides an overview of important ﬁnancial key ﬁgures as well as comprehensive information on non-ﬁnancial disclosure. The report outlines the value creation of Baloise across the six resources of the value creation approach (investors, employees, customers, partners, environment and society) and the four framework processes (IT, compliance, corporate governance and risk management). The aim of the report is to provide a comprehensive view of Baloise's value creation.

Presentation for ﬁnancial analysts

The presentation for ﬁnancial analysts is speciﬁcally aimed at investors. It is made available only on our website and exclusively in English, and it provides detailed information on the ﬁnancial performance of Baloise and its individual operating segments and strategic busi-ness units. The reports published by the Baloise Group are also available online at www.baloise.com/annual-report.

Continuous reporting

In addition, Baloise uses its website, www.baloise.com, to share updates on various initia-tives and activities as well as background stories about the implementation of its strategy on an ongoing basis.

Reporting by national organisations

In some cases, Baloise's national organisations publish their own external reports in accord-ance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the jurisdiction in which they operate. These reports are published on the websites of Baloise in

Belgium www.baloise.be/fr/a-propos-de-nous,

Germany www.baloise.de/de/ueber-uns and

Switzerland www.baloise.com/en/home/investors/publications/ﬁnancial-condition-report.

Baloise

Key ﬁgures

Change (%)

CHF million

Business volume

Gross non-life premiums written Gross life premiums written

Sub-total of IFRS gross premiums written 1 Investment-type premiums

Total business volume Operating proﬁt (loss)

Proﬁt / loss for the period before borrowing costs and taxes

Non-life

Life 2

Asset Management & Banking Other activities

Consolidated proﬁt for the period

Balance sheet

Technical provisions Equity

Ratios (per cent)

Return on equity (RoE)

Gross non-life combined ratio Net non-life combined ratio

New business margin (life, as percentage) Investment performance (insurance) 3

New life insurance business

Annual premium equivalent (APE) Value of new business

Key ﬁgures on the Company's shares

Shares issued (units)

Basic earnings per share 4 (CHF)

Diluted earnings per share 4 (CHF)

Equity per share 4 (CHF)

Closing price (CHF)

Market capitalisation (CHF million)

Dividend per share 5 (CHF)

2021 2022 4,063.4 3,969.1 3,389.7 3,160.8 7,453.1 7,130.0 2,138.0 1,631.0 9,591.1 8,760.9 303.9 321.7 406.7 376.7 82.5 63.5 - 70.5 - 56.5 583.3 544.5 48,661.4 44,605.2 7,299.9 4,552.1 8.3 9.4 99.3 91.7 92.6 91.9 39.0 53.5 1.4 - 8.1 340.5 243.6 133.1 130.3 45,800,000 45,800,000 13.06 12.13 13.05 12.12 161.7 100.5 149.10 142.70 6,828.8 6,535.7 7.00 7.40

- 2.3

- 6.8

- 4.3

- 23.7

- 8.7

5.9 - 7.4

- 23.0

- 19.9 - 6.7 - 8.3

- 37.6 - - - - -

- 28.5 - 2.1 0.0 - 7.1 - 7.1

- 37.8 - 4.3 - 4.3 5.7