Baloise Mobility Accelerator: Interview with Streetwaves ...

Have your expectations been fulfilled over the last 10 weeks?

Streetwaves: This programme has lived up to its name - it really is an accelerator. Not only is there the support of Spark Works and Sparkademy but there is the entire Baloise Mobility Team who carry huge amounts of knowledge. So, you have expert support for several subjects so to speak. This mix is great - they also have a similar focus - to accelerate now, immediately! The mobility ecosystem is still niche and it can be hard to get people around the table with a similar focus, but on this programme that certainly is the case.