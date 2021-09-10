Baloise Mobility Accelerator: Interview with let it ...

Mobility is still quite an undefined sector or industry. How is participating in this accelerator helping you better understand the world of mobility?

let it fleet: I think the answer there is twofold. On one hand, there's the educational part of this accelerator where they are challenging us to think about strategy and market research for example. Then the second element is collaboration. We have ten startups working together and as we're all working on different angles of the industry so we're not really direct competitors. I think this significantly helps in the collaboration part, as well as interlinking with each other and the broader ecosystem. Partnerships are in the making, because we are all discovering that for example startup X can help me with Y or we can build this together. Overall, Baloise and the team are helping us rethink what we are doing, our objectives and accordingly how best to tailor that to the market. Additionally, we are speaking to marketing experts on the programme who are providing insight through a marketing lens as well as a visual lens from the design team. For example, if you talk to somebody from design they offer suggestions on how to improve your pitch presentation. Ultimately, they're not really telling you how to change your product, they're telling you how to put it forward, how to best communicate it.