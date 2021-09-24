Baloise Mobility Accelerator: Interview with let it ...

Why specifically the Baloise Mobility Accelerator?

CARMINO: We decided to participate in an accelerator, because it's always helpful to get an external perspective. Even as an early stage start - up, you start to stick to things and don't criticise or iterate them. It's important to have outside perspectives - really shaking things up andgaining feedback! This was our main motivation as well as being involved in an opportunity with a company with a great reputation. A company like Baloise truly provides valuable feedback - we know they are able to build companies and they are able to develop a business even as a young start - up. It's always helpful to get some feedback from people who have experienced and successfully ran businesses.