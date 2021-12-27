Bâloise : Mobility @ Baloise - 2021 in review

As the Mobility unit continues to expand its portfolio, in April of this year Baloise announced its investment in Danish peer-to-peer car sharing company

. More recently, in October, GoMore expanded into Switzerland, initially providing its car sharing service in Basel and Zurich. Swiss GoMore members were also able to take advantage of the firm's GoMore Keyless service. This keyless sharing technology allows car owners to rent out their cars without having to hand over the keys in person. Instead, the car is locked and unlocked using a smartphone. Meanwhile, to complement GoMore's service offering, Baloise has designed the perfect insurance product to meet the needs of car owners and renters.

