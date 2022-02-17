Log in
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Bâloise : Mobility Newsletter #1 | Journey – Your Guide to Mobility

02/17/2022 | 12:38pm EST
Guillermo Forteza (Baloise), Roshani Anna Amin (Spark Works)
February 17, 2022
Mobility
Mobility is all the rage. But, before quite literally jumping on the bandwagon, it is important to have a trusty go-to source. Meet Journey. Your source for all things mobility.

Starting this month, our team at Baloise Mobility will be sharing a mobility-focused newsletter with a selection of the most relevant news, insights and startups to watch in the European mobility scene. Here goes the first edition, which includes a short deep dive on MaaS. Stay tuned for new editions!

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 333 M 4 698 M 4 698 M
Net income 2021 566 M 614 M 614 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 7 369 M 7 991 M 7 991 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 693
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bâloise Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 160,90 CHF
Average target price 161,58 CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gert de Winter Group Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Thomas von Planta Chairman
Alexander Bockelmann Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG7.91%7 991
ALLIANZ SE8.55%104 668
CHUBB LIMITED6.00%87 409
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.67%77 724
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.39%71 074
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.82%34 476