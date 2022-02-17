Bâloise : Mobility Newsletter #1 | Journey – Your Guide to Mobility
02/17/2022 | 12:38pm EST
Guillermo Forteza (Baloise), Roshani Anna Amin (Spark Works)
February 17, 2022
Mobility
Mobility is all the rage. But, before quite literally jumping on the bandwagon, it is important to have a trusty go-to source. Meet Journey. Your source for all things mobility.
Starting this month, our team at Baloise Mobility will be sharing a mobility-focused newsletter with a selection of the most relevant news, insights and startups to watch in the European mobility scene. Here goes the first edition, which includes a short deep dive on MaaS. Stay tuned for new editions!
Baloise Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:37:04 UTC.