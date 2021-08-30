Bâloise : SMEs are crucial to the health of our global economy, but they are especially vulnerable to the impacts of our changing ...

ESG & Sustainability in Insurance

In addition to a still raging pandemic, the summer of 2021 gave us punishing heat waves in Western Canada and the U.S. and overflowing riverbanks in Western Germany. Virtually all experts agree we are at an absolute inflection point when it comes to our climate, necessitating bold countermeasures and programming from individuals, government, and the private sector alike. For insurers, creating sustainable business strategies has been a work in progress for many years. In order to operate within a strong regulatory framework of risk management and stable growth, many have been implementing environmental social governance (ESG), or sustainable business practices within their organizations - with sizable investments made in products, projects and processes that reduce our global dependence on carbon and other greenhouse gas producers.