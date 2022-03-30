Bâloise : Startup Pitch Competition

What value does my startup get for applying to such a Mobility pitch event?

Baloise is hosting the event, together with our investment partners. The value add for startups is that they get to pitch to 15+ mobility-focused investors in one single event. So if your startup is looking to get collaborate, investment or simply looking to get exposure with some of the most well known Mobility players and investors, this is a free and easy way to do so. We at Baloise work with a number of startups, and even have experience as entrepreneurs ourselves, so we understand the value of time and this event is very light on time and effort with a tremendous upside for startups.