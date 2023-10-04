Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Baloise adopts its Climate Roadmap



04.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 4 October 2023. Baloise is committed to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and supports the efforts of Switzerland and the European Union (EU) to achieve net zero by 2050. To plan its journey to this destination, Baloise has set itself a Climate Roadmap. “Baloise has served its stakeholders as a reliable partner for around 160 years. The company has had its own environmental mission statement since 1999, which has been continuously expanded in various directions in recent years. With the adoption of the Baloise Climate Roadmap, we are defining how we intend to achieve our climate targets within the framework of our value creation model, with the intention of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and thus making our contribution to climate protection,” says Michael Müller, CEO of the Baloise Group. Baloise Board of Directors adopts Baloise Climate Roadmap The Baloise Climate Roadmap adopted by the Board of Directors of the Baloise Group describes the next step in our commitment to greater sustainability. Baloise is committed to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and supports the efforts of Switzerland and the European Union (EU) to achieve the net-zero target by 2050. Baloise has already reduced its operational emissions by more than 75 per cent since 2000. Next, Baloise is aiming to reduce these emissions by a further 25 per cent by 2030 compared to 2022. Our biggest lever for mitigating the consequences of climate change is to manage investments and insured risks in line with climate criteria. This requires comprehensive, good-quality data, which is not yet available to the necessary extent. For this reason, Baloise first wants to develop a secure foundation of data, on the basis of which it can set reduction targets for its investment and insurance portfolios by 2025. Further information www.baloise.com/sustainability Disclaimer

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

