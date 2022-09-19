Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Baloise classified as one of the 25 most sustainable listed companies in Switzerland



19.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 19 September 2022. With effect from today, Baloise shares are included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 index of the Swiss stock exchange. This index measures the performance of the 25 Swiss companies that have the highest sustainability rating according to the criteria used in Inrate’s ESG impact rating. The SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 index (SSUSTX) measures the performance of Swiss companies that are considered particularly sustainable, as measured by the criteria used in Inrate’s ESG impact rating. The 25 companies with the highest score are selected from the SMI Expanded index. The index’s components are updated annually in September. “We are delighted to join the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 index as it demonstrates that we are on the right track with our holistic approach to sustainability,” says Kim Berrendorf, Sustainability Manager at Baloise. Sustainability enshrined in the corporate strategy Sustainability is firmly embedded in our Simply Safe corporate strategy. Since 2022, we have been applying environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in our underwriting guidelines. We also pursue a sustainable approach as regards purchasing goods and using resources. Our procurement policies therefore require the services provided by third parties to be based on principles of sustainability. Moreover, we also invest our insurance assets and client assets responsibly. We are confident that this aspect of our investment process has a positive impact on the risk/return profile. It also enables us to reduce ESG risks that have an adverse financial impact. Contact

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg.

