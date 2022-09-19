Advanced search
    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-09-16 am EDT
139.50 CHF   -0.07%
01:03aBaloise classified as one of the 25 most sustainable listed companies in Switzerland
EQ
09/16BÂLOISE : The true price of our holidays
PU
09/14AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Baloise, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
Baloise classified as one of the 25 most sustainable listed companies in Switzerland

09/19/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Baloise classified as one of the 25 most sustainable listed companies in Switzerland

19.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Basel, 19 September 2022. With effect from today, Baloise shares are included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 index of the Swiss stock exchange. This index measures the performance of the 25 Swiss companies that have the highest sustainability rating according to the criteria used in Inrate’s ESG impact rating.

The SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 index (SSUSTX) measures the performance of Swiss companies that are considered particularly sustainable, as measured by the criteria used in Inrate’s ESG impact rating. The 25 companies with the highest score are selected from the SMI Expanded index. The index’s components are updated annually in September. “We are delighted to join the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 index as it demonstrates that we are on the right track with our holistic approach to sustainability,” says Kim Berrendorf, Sustainability Manager at Baloise.

Sustainability enshrined in the corporate strategy 

Sustainability is firmly embedded in our Simply Safe corporate strategy. Since 2022, we have been applying environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in our underwriting guidelines. We also pursue a sustainable approach as regards purchasing goods and using resources. Our procurement policies therefore require the services provided by third parties to be based on principles of sustainability. Moreover, we also invest our insurance assets and client assets responsibly. We are confident that this aspect of our investment process has a positive impact on the risk/return profile. It also enables us to reduce ESG risks that have an adverse financial impact.

