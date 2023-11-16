Baloise continues to generate growth; exceptional storm-related claims and large claims impact the result
November 16, 2023 at 01:03 am EST
Share
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Baloise continues to generate growth; exceptional storm-related claims and large claims impact the result
16-Nov-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Basel, 16 November 2023.
The first nine months of 2023 in brief
Adjusted for currency effects, the volume of business rose by 2.2 per cent year on year to CHF 6,943.5 million
In local currency terms, the volume of premiums in the non-life business advanced by 5.8 per cent to CHF 3,372.4 million
High volume of natural disaster claims and large claims incurred will reduce earnings by an exceptionally high amount of up to CHF 200 million
The Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio remained high at around 240 per cent as at 30 September 2023
Baloise expects a sustained high level of cash remittance, enabling the attractive dividend policy to be maintained
Strong growth in the non-life business and in investment-type premiums; volume of claims incurred likely to be exceptionally large in the second half of the year
Adjusted for currency effects, the volume of premiums in the non-life business rose by a healthy 5.8 per cent to CHF 3,372.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 (Q1–Q3 2022: CHF 3,262.9 million). Translated into Swiss francs, the increase was 3.4 per cent. All national Baloise companies contributed to the growth, both in local currency terms and in Swiss francs. The most pronounced increases – ranging between 8 per cent and 13 per cent – were recorded by the European companies in local currency terms. The growth was also fuelled by inflation-driven price adjustments.
When we published the financial results for the first half of 2023, we said that there would likely be a negative impact on earnings in the mid-double-digit millions due to the natural disasters at the start of the second half of the year. The claims environment in respect of natural disasters remains difficult and the number of large claims has also been well above average in the past three months. Overall, we therefore anticipate an exceptional negative impact on earnings for the second half of the year of up to CHF 200 million. The numerous natural disasters and large claims that have arisen in recent months underscore the valuable role that insurance companies play in society. Baloise delivers on its service promise, reliably helping customers with their claims when they find themselves in difficult situations.
Adjusted for currency effects, the volume of premiums in the life business fell by 4.2 per cent to CHF 2,868.2 million. Including currency effects, the decrease was 5.2 per cent in Swiss francs (Q1–Q3 2022: CHF 3,027.1 million). As explained in the communications regarding the half-year financial results, the reduction was primarily attributable to the Swiss group life business.
The Group’s investment-type premiums improved by 14.1 per cent in local currency terms to CHF 702.8 million owing to the easing of the investment environment for these products. The increase in Swiss franc terms was 10.0 per cent.
The partially autonomous collective foundation Baloise Perspectiva maintained its encouraging growth trajectory. At the end of September, it passed the milestone of 20,000 insured persons and 5,000 companies signed up.
SST ratio of around 240 per cent and A+ rating from Standard & Poor’s confirm the strong capital base
Despite the challenging nature of the current environment, Baloise is proving its credentials as a solid business with a strong capital base. The SST ratio stood at around 240 per cent as at the end of September 2023, which represented a further small increase compared with the end of June 2023. Moreover, Standard & Poor’s confirmed its rating of A+ for the Group in August 2023. The complete report is available at www.baloise.com/ratings.
Baloise continues to be well capitalised and to generate a healthy level of cash. This underlines the reliability of Baloise as a dividend-bearing security and enables us to maintain the attractive dividend policy of previous years.
Business volume as at 30 September 2023 (year to date)
CHF million, gross;
change (%);
LC = local currency
The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Baloise Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company that offers insurance and retirement solutions to private individuals and companies. The Company combines insurance and banking services and is active in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. The Company diversifies its activities into Non-life, Life, Asset Management & Banking and Other Activities business segments. The Nonlife segment includes accident and health insurances, as well as products of the liability, motor, property and marine sectors. The Life segment includes capital-forming insurance and risk covers, among others. The Asset Management & Banking operating segment encompasses banking-related areas of asset management as well as the actual banking area. The Other Activities segment comprises equity investment companies, real-estate firms and financing companies.