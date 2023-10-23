Baloise extends its strategic sponsorship of Baloise Session
October 23, 2023 at 02:03 am EDT
Baloise Holding AG
Baloise extends its strategic sponsorship of Baloise Session
23.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Basel, 23 October 2023. Baloise is extending its involvement as the presenting sponsor of the Baloise Session festival by another four years until 2029. This underscores the strategic focus of Baloise’s sponsorship activities in the field of music. Baloise promotes music in Switzerland, both as a sponsor of Baloise Session and as the promoter of its own one-off concerts and a special Switzerland-wide series of concerts.
Baloise and Baloise Session are delighted to be renewing their partnership, which has been going since 1998. The extension until 2029 lays the foundations and provides the necessary planning certainty for the long-term development of the music festival. Our partnership creates a unique musical platform that provides an exclusive, emotive and unforgettable musical experience.
Baloise Session is one of Switzerland’s most prestigious music festivals. The special mix of world-class artists and an intimate club-like setting makes the annual music event extremely popular.
“Our 25-year partnership with Baloise is founded on mutual trust and a shared commitment to the ongoing development of the event. What more could you ask for!” exclaims a happy Beatrice Stirnimann, CEO of Baloise Session.
Clemens Markstein, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland adds: “We’re very proud of our partnership with Baloise Session. Music is an immersive experience and we want it to continue enriching our lives on many levels.” “We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come – and to fantastic music,” says Marc Hallauer, Head of Live Communication at Baloise.
