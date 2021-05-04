Bâloise : Back to work | Sustainable reintegration with Baloise

Our customers are part of a supportive community. We support each other - as in the area of insurance of persons, for example: daily sickness allowance insurance ensures continued salary payment in the event of illness. Accident insurance provides financial cover in the event of accidents and, together with an occupational pension, constitutes the Pillar 2 of the Swiss pension system. Preventing long absences and disability is hugely important for the individuals concerned, their employers and society as a whole, and is an essential part of a sustainable system.

As part of these benefits, Baloise supports insured persons, helping them back into working life. In addition to a detailed examination of a benefit case, this may also include extensive reintegration within the framework of our case management services.

'It's about finding a balance,' responds Christa. 'In addition to the economic factors we have to take into account, we also have a social responsibility. Many people gain their self-esteem to a large extent through their work, and finding a sustainable way back into their job is essential for them.'