    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Bâloise : Baloise becomes partner of Swiss Climate Foundation

07/01/2021
EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Baloise becomes partner of Swiss Climate Foundation

01.07.2021 / 06:57

Basel, 1 July 2021. The Swiss Climate Foundation has added Baloise to its already impressive list of partners. Baloise will be investing the annual net amount from its CO2 levy redistribution in the foundation, which uses these funds to support SMEs in Switzerland and Liechtenstein that develop innovative climate solutions or improve their energy efficiency.

Established in 2008, the Swiss Climate Foundation is a voluntary initiative by business for business. As a partner of the Swiss Climate Foundation, Baloise joins more than 20 corporate partners in a group that promotes climate protection and supports small and medium-sized businesses in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland, explains the company's reasons for joining: 'I am delighted about this partnership, especially as it is an initiative by business for business. By pooling the resources of its corporate partners, the Swiss Climate Foundation is able to promote specific climate protection measures in a way that is efficient, focused and forward-looking. This approach is perfectly suited to our own sustainability strategy, and above all to our commitment to combating climate change.'

31 million francs of funding provided in twelve years
Since it was established, the foundation has awarded a total of 31 million francs to climate protection projects by more than 2,100 Swiss and Liechtenstein SMEs. A large part of the funding flows into the development of innovative technologies, in areas such as buildings, agriculture and the circular economy. Further, by supporting energy-saving measures, 550,000 tons of CO2 have been saved directly.

'In Baloise, we have gained a strong new partner to help us further boost our efforts over the coming years,' says Thomas Hügli, the Swiss Climate Foundation's Chairman of the Board of Trustees. 'The referendum on the revised CO2 law showed that a majority of the population would like to see voluntary efforts by business and more research included as part of the fight to mitigate climate change. This is where Baloise is setting an important signal through its partnership with the Swiss Climate Foundation. Baloise is not only contributing to achieving the national climate goals, it is also strengthening the competitiveness of our SMEs at international level,' Thomas Hügli explains.

Contact
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Website: www.baloise.com
Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 7609
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181


Swiss Climate Foundation
Vincent Eckert, Director Swiss Climate Foundation
Internet: www.klimastiftung.ch
E-Mail: vincent.eckert@klimastiftung.ch
Tel: +41 43 285 43 49 / +41 79 572 47 16

About the Swiss Climate Foundation
Protecting the environment. Strengthening SMEs. Those are the declared aims of the Swiss Climate Foundation in supporting small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that are making a contribution to combating climate change. Since it was established in 2008, the foundation has awarded funding totalling 31 million francs to more than 2,100 SMEs in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein.
The Swiss Climate Foundation was established as an independent non-profit organisation. It is subject to federal supervision, and is open to any interested business that wants to combat climate change through the efficient and strategic use of the funds it receives through the redistribution of the CO2 incentive levy.
Since January 2008, the CO2 law has stipulated a fuel levy. Some of this levy flows back to businesses. Large companies in the service sector, in particular, receive back more than they have paid. The corporate partners of the Swiss Climate Foundation use this 'net redistribution' to support climate protection measures by Swiss and Liechtenstein SMEs.

The partners of the Swiss Climate Foundation
Swiss and Liechtenstein service companies Allianz Suisse, Alternative Bank Schweiz, AXA, Baloise, Bank J. Safra Sarasin, ECA Vaud, Gebäudeversicherung Bern, Gebäudeversicherung Kanton Zürich, Glarner Kantonalbank, Julius Bär, LGT, Liechtensteinische Landesbank, NewRe, PartnerRe, PwC Schweiz, Raiffeisen Schweiz, RobecoSAM, Sanitas Krankenversicherung, SCOR, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Vaudoise Assurances, Vontobel and VP Bank are partners of the Swiss Climate Foundation.

About the Baloise Group
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,700 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214111

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1214111  01.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
