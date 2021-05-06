Bâloise : Five tips for creating a secure password – and stopping ...

2. Opt for a secure password.

As part of an annual survey, password manager NordPass published the 200 most common passwords used worldwide in 2020 and demonstrated how easy it is to hack them:

123456 : an estimated 2,543,285 users; hacked in less than a second

: an estimated 2,543,285 users; hacked in less than a second 123456789 : an estimated 961,435 users; hacked in less than a second

: an estimated 961,435 users; hacked in less than a second picture1: an estimated 371,612 users; hacked in three hours

This lack of creativity is an open invitation to hackers. But what constitutes a secure password? Here's an example:

Make up a password sentence, like: ' I've had enough of the coronavirus & want to go on holiday to Italy again! '

' Then shorten the sentence by taking just the first letters of each word, and there you have it, a safe password: Iheotc&wtgohtIa!

This password is long, contains special characters and a mix of upper and lower case letters. It's also almost impossible to guess.

In addition, there are also applications where you can log in using biometric features - i.e. fingerprint or facial recognition - instead of a password.