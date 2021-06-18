Bâloise : How do you encourage society to opt for more sustainable ...

The Outcome: moving forward

Of the two prototypes, the Mobility Challenge received the greater acceptance. Although the Sustainable Map did receive attention, it became clear that gamification and competition are highly attractive in the context of mobility. Users stated that they would indeed change their mobility behaviour to improve their ranking or succeed in challenges. Much to popular belief, the trial revealed that monetary rewards in comparison were not as significant an incentive compared to improving users' sustainability 'level'. In this context and in the world of mobility it seems that friendly competition can outrank monetary gain.

To continue to see what motivates users to opt for sustainable mobility choices and behaviour, this project could also gain qualitative feedback on the aspects that trigger people and that excites them. A next step could be, to find out in a long term test if people actually would engage and change and new experiments are needed to find that out.

'What are your sustainable motivations? What has changed your behaviour towards sustainability? We are curious to know!' In particular, Baloise is continuously on the search for ways to encourage the adoption of sustainable modes of transport. Do you think your venture or idea has what it takes to make people change their behaviour, reach out to futuremobility@baloise.com.

Of the two prototypes, the Mobility Challenge received the greater acceptance. Although the Sustainable Map did receive attention, it became clear that gamification and competition are highly attractive in the context of mobility. Users stated that they would indeed change their mobility behaviour to improve their ranking or succeed in challenges. Much to popular belief, the trial revealed that monetary rewards in comparison were not as significant an incentive compared to improving users' sustainability 'level'. In this context and in the world of mobility it seems that friendly competition can outrank monetary gain.

To continue to see what motivates users to opt for sustainable mobility choices and behaviour, this project could also gain qualitative feedback on the aspects that trigger people and that excites them. A next step could be, to find out in a long term test if people actually would engage and change and new experiments are needed to find that out.

'What are your sustainable motivations? What has changed your behaviour towards sustainability? We are curious to know!' In particular, Baloise is continuously on the search for ways to encourage the adoption of sustainable modes of transport. Do you think your venture or idea has what it takes to make people change their behaviour, reach out to futuremobility@baloise.com.

