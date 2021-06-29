Bâloise : Native, embedded and Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings are continuing to change the way insurance products are bought, ...

Embedded 2.0: open, innovative and on-demand

Open-APIs are an important piece of the burgeoning growth of IaaS. Open-APIs have been instrumental in creating novel products, microservices and business models that give insurers, insurtechs, banks and other start-ups the ability to create innovative experiences and revenue streams through the sharing of data. Lemonade, as one such example, leverages API-fication as part of its embedded offering, sharing its API for easy integration into any app or website. The combination of open-APIs with on-demand insurance products is contributing to the growing prevalence of a new kind of embedded solution that not only drives revenue and expands distribution efforts, but which also satisfies customers with cost-effective and seamless protections. Kasko, Flock, Ember, and Axle are all part of what we are calling Embedded 2.0 -a new wave of data-driven, transparent and flexible Fintech and Insurtech product solutions, tailor-made for use within digital ecosystems.

The upshot: while embedded services are changing and growing, the model and offering have more than proven their value. As we look to the future of embedded 2.0, expect to see companies both inside and outside of traditional insurance continuing to innovate to find new ways to service their customers better and more cost-effectively through personalization, automation, on-demand and embedded financial services.