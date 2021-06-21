Bâloise : S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Rating

S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating



21.06.2021 / 06:57



Basel, 21 June 2021. On 18 June 2021, rating agency Standard & Poor's confirmed the rating of 'A+' with a stable outlook for the core entities of the Baloise Group. Standard & Poor's awarded this credit rating in recognition of Baloise's excellent capitalisation - which is comfortably above the AAA level according to the S&P capital model - as well as its high operational profitability, robust risk management and solid competitive position in its profitable core markets. The rating of the German business Basler Sachversicherungs-AG was upgraded from 'A' (with a positive outlook) to 'A+'(with a stable outlook) thanks to sustained improvements in its profitability. The combined ratio of the German business improved significantly as a result of the successful turnaround and is now within the Group's target range of 90-95 per cent. The following ratings therefore apply: Baloise Insurance Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook

Baloise Life Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook

Baloise Belgium NV: 'A+' with a stable outlook

Basler Sachversicherungs-AG (Germany): 'A+' with a stable outlook

Bâloise Holding Ltd: 'A-' with a stable outlook Further information on the rating upgrade is available here. Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

