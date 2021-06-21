Log in
Bâloise : S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating

06/21/2021 | 01:00am EDT
EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Rating
S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating

21.06.2021 / 06:57

Basel, 21 June 2021. On 18 June 2021, rating agency Standard & Poor's confirmed the rating of 'A+' with a stable outlook for the core entities of the Baloise Group. Standard & Poor's awarded this credit rating in recognition of Baloise's excellent capitalisation - which is comfortably above the AAA level according to the S&P capital model - as well as its high operational profitability, robust risk management and solid competitive position in its profitable core markets. The rating of the German business Basler Sachversicherungs-AG was upgraded from 'A' (with a positive outlook) to 'A+'(with a stable outlook) thanks to sustained improvements in its profitability. The combined ratio of the German business improved significantly as a result of the successful turnaround and is now within the Group's target range of 90-95 per cent.

The following ratings therefore apply:

  • Baloise Insurance Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Baloise Life Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Baloise Belgium NV: 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Basler Sachversicherungs-AG (Germany): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Bâloise Holding Ltd: 'A-' with a stable outlook

Further information on the rating upgrade is available here.

Contact
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Website: www.baloise.com
Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209889

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1209889  21.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
