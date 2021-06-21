Log in
Bâloise : S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating

06/21/2021 | 01:09am EDT
Basel, June 21, 2021. On 18 June 2021, rating agency Standard & Poor's confirmed the rating of 'A+' with a stable outlook for the core entities of the Baloise Group. Standard & Poor's awarded this credit rating in recognition of Baloise's excellent capitalisation - which is comfortably above the AAA level according to the S&P capital model - as well as its high operational profitability, robust risk management and solid competitive position in its profitable core markets. The rating of the German business Basler Sachversicherungs-AG was upgraded from 'A' (with a positive outlook) to 'A+'(with a stable outlook) thanks to sustained improvements in its profitability. The combined ratio of the German business improved significantly as a result of the successful turnaround and is now within the Group's target range of 90-95 per cent.

The following ratings therefore apply:

  • Baloise Insurance Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Baloise Life Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Baloise Belgium NV: 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Basler Sachversicherungs-AG (Germany): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Bâloise Holding Ltd: 'A-' with a stable outlook

Further information on the rating upgrade is available here.

Contact
Roberto Brunazzi
Head of Media Relations
Phone +41 58 285 82 14 Email media.relations@baloise.com

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 05:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
