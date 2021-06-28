Bâloise : “Nature conservation means preserving the basis of our ...

Systematic synergies through partnership

Raising new funds and volunteers for new projects is a major challenge,' reports Nicolas Hormain, responsible for communications and public relations at the foundation Hëllef fir d'Natur von natur&ëmwelt. 'Due to the building boom in Luxembourg and the high price of land, buying pieces of land is becoming increasingly expensive, also in nature conservation.'

In order to do its work, the foundation depends not only on legacies and donations but also on support from partners: We not only provide natur&ëmwelt with financial support, but also help to facilitate various projects through the active involvement of our employees. 'By working with various partners, we can also raise awareness among large numbers of people who have little to do with nature conservation in their everyday lives,' says Nicolas Hormain.