Can brokerages maintain relevance while adapting to the demands of an evolving digital landscape?

Hybrid solutions that are both efficient and human

Digital platforms have led to enormous changes inside the industry, particularly when it comes to health insurance and other personal lines of coverage (i.e. auto, life, and on-demand insurance). But while these buying trends and changes in customer behavior may feel threatening to traditional brokerages, in other, more complex areas of insurance (like commercial, property and casualty insurance) there's still a significant need for advice and expert counsel -- the human element.

In light of this, some insurtechs are working to introduce efficiencies inside the broker value pipeline, rather than wholesale robo-replacement. Doing so means leveraging the advantages of both worlds -- human empathy and flexibility alongside streamlined, optimized digital experiences. By automating and improving processes that support some of the agent/broker's most essential, yet time-intensive duties (i.e. quote writing, lead generation, risk-assessment) you can eliminate costly administrative tasks leaving brokers to focus on higher-value activities, like servicing their client relationships.