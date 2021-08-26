EQS-Adhoc : Baloise covers millions in -2

capital model - as well as its high operational profitability, robust risk management and solid competitive position in its profitable core markets. The rating of the German business Basler Sachversicherungs-AG was upgraded from 'A' (with a positive outlook) to 'A+' (with a stable outlook) thanks to sustained improvements in its profitability. The repurchase programme for more than three million shares that was initiated in April 2017 reached completion in March 2020 and the shares were cancelled in July 2021 as had been announced. As a result of this programme, CHF 481.2 million was returned to shareholders.

Core insurance business

Non-life division: very healthy growth in all markets and a solid combined ratio once again The volume of premiums in the non-life business increased in the first half of 2021. This encouraging result was driven not only by organic growth in all business units but also by the acquisition of the Athora portfolio, which was fully included in the figures for the first half of 2021. In the non-life business, the volume of premiums surged by 8.2 per cent to CHF 2,617.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 2,419.5 million). The increase was 6.4 per cent in local currency terms. The premium volume in Switzerland amounted to CHF 1,067.2 million, up by a solid 1.0 per cent compared with the prior-year period (H1 2020: CHF 1,056.5 million). The premium volume in the non-life business in Germany rose by a very healthy 6.0 per cent to CHF 518.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 488.8 million). Basler Germany expanded in the lucrative retail and SME market, thus achieving its goal of further improving its business mix. Belgium had been significantly boosted in the reporting period by the acquisition of the Athora portfolio and increased its volume of non-life premiums by 17.3 per cent to CHF 906.5 million (H1 2020: CHF 772.7 million). Excluding the acquisition, organic growth came to 4.6 per cent in local currency terms and 14.1 per cent overall. This shows that the Belgian business is diversifying the portfolio at Group level and helping to create stability. Luxembourg also delivered very healthy growth of 7.2 per cent to reach CHF 90.4 million (H1 2020: CHF 84.3 million). This equated to an increase of 4.2 per cent in local currency terms. These strong growth figures bear out the newly implemented sales strategy in the customer segment for promising SMEs. Compared with the figure for the prior-year period, which had been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the non-life business improved by a substantial 22.5 per cent to reach CHF 166.2 million (H1 2020: CHF 135.7 million). EBIT was reduced by CHF 40.1 million due to the storms in June, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions led to a significant normalisation in the frequency of claims relative to the first half of 2020. Nevertheless, profitability in the non-life business remained very strong, which highlights the high quality of Baloise's non-life portfolio. The net combined ratio was maintained at a healthy level of 92.3 per cent (H1 2020: 91.1 per cent). The increase was due to a normalisation of the frequency of claims and a lower profit on claims reserves. The net combined ratio in Belgium and Germany remained at a positive level of 92.5 per cent (H1 2020: 92.0 per cent) and 92.7 per cent (H1 2020: 93.1 per cent) respectively. Despite the storms, Switzerland achieved a healthy figure of 91.2 per cent. The sharp increase in the combined ratio in Luxembourg to 96.7 per cent was attributable to the absence of positive effects that had boosted the figure for the first half of the previous year, to storm-related claims from spring 2021 and to a lower profit on claims reserves. Whereas the summer storms mainly affected the Swiss unit in the period up to 30 June, the floods in July will impact on the results of all business units. Due to the extreme floods and storms that occurred in July 2021 and severely affected all Baloise markets, the Company is expecting to incur a significant additional net expense in the second half of the year. The amount is likely to be in the high tens of millions.

Life division: strong profit contribution The life business proved to be in good shape. The volume of business rose by 10.0 per cent year on year to CHF 3,268.0 million (H1 2020: CHF 2,969.7 million), driven mainly by the growth in the volume of investment-type premiums. In local currency terms, the rate of growth was 8.9 per cent. Despite a selective underwriting policy, gross premiums written in the traditional life business rose by 2.4 per cent to reach CHF 2,220.8 million (H1 2020: CHF 2,168.1 million). In local currency terms, the increase was 2.0 per cent. Gross premiums in the Swiss business amounted to CHF 1,879.4 million, up by a total of 1.4 per cent compared with the prior-year period (H1 2020: CHF 1,852.6 million). The German business also registered encouraging growth in the non-life segment, with its gross premiums advancing by 11.2 per cent to CHF 199.3 million (H1 2020: 179.2 million). In local currency terms, the increase was 8.1 per cent. The growth in volume was achieved through a greater level of collaboration with brokers and a new life insurance product and was achieved in the attractive biometric-risk segment and from products with low minimum capital requirements. At CHF 92.1 million, gross premiums written in Belgium were on a par with the prior-year period (H1 2020: CHF 92.2 million). In Luxembourg, gross premiums written in the life business rose by a substantial 13.5 per cent to CHF 50 million (H1 2020: CHF 44.1 million), boosted in particular by new sales partnerships with brokers. In local currency terms, the increase was 10.3 per cent.

The volume of investment-type premiums recovered well, rising by a very healthy 30.6 per cent to CHF 1,047.2 million (H1 2020: CHF 801.6 million). The main reason for this strong growth was the rebound in the 'Freedom of Service' business, which in the previous years had suffered badly as a result of market volatility. With more than CHF 13 billion in assets under management, Baloise has thus retained its position as a key player in this segment.

Investment-type premiums increased in Switzerland and Germany as well. In Switzerland, they were up by 32.1 per cent to CHF 53.2 million (H1 2020: CHF 40.2 million).

EBIT in the life business amounted to a very healthy CHF 194.6 million in the first half of 2021, which was 48.2 per cent higher than the EBIT achieved in the prior-year period (H1 2020: CHF 131.3 million). This very good result was driven mainly by the strong uptrend in the capital markets and the small improvement in the interest-rate situation. There was a further improvement in the business mix in the life business.

The interest margin fell slightly, but remains at a very good level of 97 basis points (2020: 102 basis points). The average guaranteed rate of return in the traditional life business decreased by 4 basis points, with the rounded figure standing at 1.1 per cent (2020: 1.1 per cent).

The new business margin in the life business increased to 47.6 per cent in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: 44.9 per cent), primarily due to an improvement in the new business mix in Belgium and Switzerland.

Asset Management & Banking

The economy and the stock exchanges staged a strong recovery in the first half of 2021. Equity investors enjoyed a very good first half of the year. At the end of June, the Swiss Market Index was 12 per cent higher than at the beginning of the year. However, the reopening of the economy and the continuation of generous government stimulus packages drove inflation expectations up again, which led to a rise in interest rates. In Germany and Switzerland, the risk-free interest rate increased by 36 and 33 basis points respectively in the first half of 2021. Risk premiums on corporate bonds narrowed further.

Insurance assets: solid investment yield The gains on the investment of insurance assets amounted to CHF 649.2 million, which was higher than the figure of CHF 615.8 million for the first half of 2020, which had suffered as a result of the turmoil in the markets. Current income fell slightly to CHF 556.7 million owing to the persistently low level of interest rates (H1 2020: 571.6 CHF million). This year-on-year decrease was mitigated, to an extent, by reallocating assets to private debt and building up positions in corporate bonds at attractive credit spreads. At CHF 177.2 million, the gains recognised in the income statement were down by CHF 134.2 million compared with the prior-year period. There was a significant improvement in impairment losses, which were CHF 138.6 million lower than in the first half of 2020 as a result of the strong market growth in the first six months of 2021. The net gains and losses relating to currency hedging costs and currency effects improved by CHF 50.6 million to a net loss of CHF 4.8 million due to lower currency hedging costs and to exchange rate movements on the unhedged portion. The gains on investments achieved for insurance assets equated to a net return of 1.1 per cent, which was up on the figure for the first half of 2020 (H1 2020: 1.0 per cent). Unrealised gains fell by CHF 382.8 million because of the rise in interest rates. The rate of return on insurance assets according to IFRS - which includes unrealised net gains and losses on investments but excludes gains and losses on held-to-maturity debt instruments - was 0.4 per cent, representing a slight decrease on the 0.6 per cent rate of return in the first half of 2020.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)