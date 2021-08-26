EQS-Adhoc : Baloise covers millions in -3

Sustained growth in external customers' assets As at 30 June 2021, the total assets under management by Baloise stood at CHF 67.2 billion (2020: CHF 66.2 billion). The volume increase was due not only to the performance but also to additional inflows in external customer business. Net new assets in the business with external customers amounted to CHF 505.5 million in the first half of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 48 per cent. This was a much higher rate of growth than in the prior-year period and led to a considerable increase in the volume of business with external customers. The main drivers of this growth were inflows into the Swiss unit's discretionary portfolio management and its asset management business. Comprehensive income in the Asset Management & Banking segment came to CHF 42.3 million, which was well above the CHF 37.0 million reported for the prior-year period. The difference was primarily due to one-off effects in 2020 when reserves were set aside for the launch of the omnichannel strategy at Baloise Bank SoBa. The Baloise Swiss Property Fund carried out a further capital increase of around CHF 135 million from 10 August 2021 to 19 August 2021 in response to the desire expressed by investors to increase their real estate investments. The strategic alliance entered into in summer 2020 through a long-term equity investment in Tolomeo Capital AG was successfully implemented from an operational perspective. Among other things, the quality of the BFI Systematic fund products, which are targeted at individual investors, was significantly improved through the use of an innovative rules-based approach and adaptation to the changing conditions in the capital markets.

Ecosystems & innovation

Home ecosystem Baloise made further progress with the expansion of its Home ecosystem in the first half of the year. The announcement that UBS and Baloise intend to enter into a strategic partnership in their shared Home & Living ecosystem was a key step forward in the enlargement of the partner network. The aim of this strategic relationship is to give customers access to complementary services that address property owners' key needs regarding financing, insurance and maintenance. It will be based on the established UBS platforms Atrium and key4, Baloise's Home initiatives, existing and prospective equity investments of both companies and potential further partnerships with third parties. Alliances with, and investments in, innovative Swiss start-ups such as Houzy, Devis, MOVU, Bubble Box and Batmaid have laid the foundations for a network of services that are already making everyday life easier for our customers. Mobility ecosystem Baloise also continued to drive forward the expansion of the Mobility ecosystem in the first half of 2021. In January, the Belgian Baloise subsidiary Mobly announced a new collaboration between its search engine VROOM.be and the lending platform Mozzeno. With around 17 million visitors and more than 32,000 adverts per year, VROOM.be reaches a large audience. Mobly focuses on a comprehensive package of mobility services offering maximum user-friendliness. Tapping into the digital and efficient car loan services from Mozzeno, Mobly will now be able to facilitate the borrowing of money from local investors on fair terms. The mobility platform Mobly has been part of Baloise's Mobility ecosystem since 2018.

In April, Baloise announced that it was investing in the Danish peer-to-peer carsharing company GoMore. The investment of around EUR 5 million underlines Baloise's interest in the rapidly growing market for sustainable mobility. GoMore enables its members to share private cars through car rental and ridesharing options. Many of the cars are also available to lease at low cost via GoMore. These offerings are an ideal complement to the services within the Mobility ecosystem provided by Baloise's existing partners such as Mobly, Gowago, Ben Fleet Services, Stratos, Drivolution and aboDeinauto.

In May, under the tagline Mobility@Baloise, Baloise launched its own mobility accelerator with the aim of promoting innovative ideas at the earliest possible stage. The initiative goes hand in hand with the launch of the information platform www.baloise.com/mobility, which is designed to act as a new gateway to the Mobility@Baloise ecosystem for interested start-ups and young entrepreneurs. The initiative attracted a great deal of interest, and more than three dozen exciting start-ups were shortlisted. A third of them are now participating in the Mobility accelerator programme.

In July 2021, Baloise announced the founding of the corporate start-up Parcandi, which was initially developed as part of an internal innovation campaign. Parcandi connects drivers looking for somewhere to park to owners of unused parking spaces. An app allows users to reserve spaces with just a few clicks. Parcandi redefines parking by making long, tortuous searches for parking spaces a thing of the past. At www.parcandi.ch drivers can reserve their desired space up to two hours in advance or just find a spot as and when they need it - and then park for as long as they like. Payment is online by credit card, once users have finished parking. They are only charged for the time they have actually been parked, a reservation period of up to two hours is free. The bespoke system that controls access to car parks and displays availability can be flexibly adjusted to suit the providers of the spaces and is easily scalable to include additional car parks, allowing Parcandi to add new parking spaces or cities quickly and efficiently. The entrances to participating residential or commercial buildings and the parking spaces themselves are clearly marked with the Parcandi logo. To book a parking space once they've arrived, users simply need to register their number plate and telephone number via www.parcandi.ch, which only takes a few seconds.

*Formerly 'Carhelper'.

FRIDAY On 30 June 2021, insurtech company FRIDAY successfully commenced operations in the French insurance market with the launch of a multi-risk home contents insurance product. FRIDAY is thus forging ahead with the creation of a multi-country platform and its pursuit of further growth. The insurtech company is also considering whether to open itself up to more third-party investors with a fresh funding round. Gross premiums written by FRIDAY have roughly doubled each year since it was founded and stood at more than CHF 30 million at the end of 2020. This growth was accompanied by high customer satisfaction and continuous improvement of the claims ratio. FRIDAY intends to achieve further growth in 2021. The plan is for it to generate a contribution of over CHF 160 million to total business volume by 2025.

An overview of the innovative projects launched at Baloise since the start of Simply Safe can be found here: www.baloise.com/innovations.

Outlook Baloise showed once again in the first half of 2021 that it is able to deliver strong results in challenging circumstances thanks to its forward-looking and sustainable business model. This was demonstrated in impressive fashion by the half-year results and in particular by the continued strength of the balance sheet, healthy level of profitability and very encouraging growth in the volume of business. Baloise is on track to achieve its targets for the strategic phase ending in 2021. The Company has thus generated strong momentum as it prepares to move into the next phase of its strategy, Simply Safe: Season 2. By 2025, so within four years, Baloise is aiming to be in the top 5 per cent of the best companies to work for in Europe, to have gained 1.5 million new customers and to have generated CHF 2 billion in cash. Of this cash, it intends to distribute 60 to 80 per cent as dividends. Baloise will also be looking to further exploit the considerable potential for growth of its digital insurance enterprise FRIDAY. And in addition to the two existing pillars of insurance and Asset Management & Banking, it wants to establish the Home and Mobility ecosystems - along with further innovations - as a new third pillar of its business and reach an additional business volume of CHF 350 million with a target valuation of CHF 1 billion in these new areas.

Further information . Further information on the financial results for the first half of 2021 can be found at www.baloise.com

