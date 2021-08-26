EQS-Adhoc : Baloise covers millions in storm-related claims and delivers strong financial results for the first half of the year

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Baloise covers millions in storm-related claims and delivers strong financial results for the first half of the year 26-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, 26 August 2021.

'In recent months, we have experienced severe weather events of historic proportions that have highlighted once again how important insurance protection is for our customers. Baloise is paying out millions in order to help thousands of customers to deal with the consequences of these natural disasters and to mitigate the financial damage. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all our colleagues who have been making huge additional efforts to support our customers in these challenging circumstances. Operational excellence shines brightest in darker times. I am proud that we have been able to deliver a very strong business performance in this six-month period despite the devastating weather events in Switzerland. The recovery in profit in the first half of 2021, the strong performance of the life business and the profitability of the non-life business despite further extraordinary loss events strengthen my confidence that we will be able to achieve our objectives for the year as a whole. Baloise is thus proving that it is a sustainably successful business that can deliver outstanding results for all of its stakeholders even in extreme conditions.'

Gert De Winter, Group CEO

Financial results for the first half of 2021 in brief . Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2021 amounted to CHF 302.3 million (H1 2020:CHF 177.7 million), a year-on-year increase of 70.1 per cent. In the prior-year period, profit had been adverselyaffected by turmoil in the capital markets and expenses in connection with the pandemic. In the first half of 2021,claims in connection with storms in June, which primarily occurred in Switzerland, had a net negative impact ofCHF 40.1 million on profit. But the positive trend in the capital markets and the upturn in interest rates shoredup the profit attributable to shareholders. Baloise expects that damage caused by the flooding and storms in July2021 will have a further net negative impact on profit in the high tens of millions in the second half of the year. . The volume of business grew encouragingly and was up by 9.2 per cent year on year at the end of thereporting period (H1 2021: CHF 5,389.2 million). In addition to the healthy organic growth in all the nationalsubsidiaries, particularly in the attractive non-life business, the increase in volume was also driven by factorssuch as the full integration of the non-life portfolio of Athora in Belgium and the strong growth ininvestment-type premiums. . The volume of premiums in the non-life business increased in the first half of 2021. This encouragingtrend was driven in part by the acquisition of the Athora portfolio, which was fully included in the figures forthe first half of 2021. In the non-life business, the volume of premiums surged by 8.2 per cent toCHF 2,617.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 2,419.5 million). Despite the losses that Baloise incurred as a result of adverseweather events in Switzerland, the net combined ratio stood at a solid 92.3 per cent (H1 2020: 91.1 per cent). Thestorms caused this ratio to deteriorate by 2.1 percentage points. . Despite a selective underwriting policy, gross premiums written in the life business rose by 2.4 per centto reach CHF 2,220.8 million (H1 2020: CHF 2,168.1 million). EBIT in the life business amounted to a very healthyCHF 194.6 million in the first half of 2021, which was 48.2 per cent higher than the EBIT achieved in theprior-year period (H1 2020: CHF 131.3 million). This very good result was driven mainly by the strong uptrend inthe capital markets and the small improvement in the interest-rate situation. The new business margin rose to47.6 per cent in the first half of 2021 thanks to an improved business mix (H1 2020: 44.9 per cent). . Asset management delivered a net return on insurance assets of 1.1 per cent, a slight increase comparedwith the prior-year figure of 1.0 per cent. Net new assets in the business with external customers amounted toCHF 505.5 million in the first half of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 48 per cent. . Baloise is very well capitalised. Consolidated equity went up by 1.6 per cent year on year to reach CHF7,100.8 million at the midway point of 2021 (2020: CHF 6,985.7 million). In June 2021, Standard & Poor's confirmedits rating of A+ for the Baloise Group. . In the field of sustainability, Baloise is currently working hard to integrate ESG (environmental, socialand corporate governance) criteria into its underwriting processes. For example, Baloise will strengthen its focuson green industries. Further climate protection milestones were achieved by joining the Swiss Climate Foundationand offsetting all unavoidable carbon emissions caused by the company's operations. . Baloise is continuing to develop its ecosystems and to drive innovation: further expansion of the Homeand Mobility ecosystems. As part of plans to expand the Home ecosystem, Baloise intends to enter into a partnershipwith UBS. In the Mobility ecosystem, Baloise has been establishing more partnerships and making further investmentsin recent months, for example in Danish start-up GoMore: www.baloise.com/mobility.

Overview, profit, business volume and capitalisation

Baloise can look back on a successful first half of 2021 and showed once again that its business model, which is built for sustained success, is resilient in times of crisis. Despite the storms in June 2021, which were particularly bad in Switzerland, leading to a net expense of CHF 40.1 million, the Company was still able to deliver a strong performance. The extreme floods and storms that occurred in July 2021 severely affected all Baloise markets. Based on current information, the Company is expecting this to result in an additional net expense in the high tens of millions in the second half of the year. The impact of the storms in the first half of the year is also reflected in the net combined ratio, which was increased by 2.1 percentage points to 92.3 per cent. Despite the claims situation, Baloise delivered a strong set of financial results for the first half of 2021, reporting a profit attributable to shareholders of CHF 302.3 million that was 70.1 per cent higher than in the equivalent period of 2020. Both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent storms have shown that insurance is an essential institution in society when it comes to protection against financial losses and the safeguarding of livelihoods. Baloise has always delivered on this promise and supported thousands of customers with its reliable service. The popularity of this customer-focused approach is also reflected in the growth of the volume of business, which was up by just over 9.2 per cent. Baloise continued to work on its focus areas in the first six months of 2021. For example, the core insurance business was further optimised, the asset management and banking services were expanded again and the Company entered into a number of highly promising collaborations in the Home and Mobility ecosystems. Baloise's unique corporate culture, the progress it has made in the digital transformation of its business and its consistently strong earnings power demonstrate how resilient the Company is, even in challenging times. Baloise therefore believes it is on track, by the end of this year, to achieve all targets set for the 2017 to 2021 phase of the strategy and to begin Season 2 of the Simply Safe strategy with a solid foundation. Profit Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2021 amounted to CHF 302.3 million, which was 70.1 per cent higher than in the prior-year period (H1 2020: CHF 177.7 million). The results for the first half of 2020 had been heavily affected by pandemic-related claims and by turmoil in the capital markets. Following the events of last year, profit recovered in the first half of 2021 despite the significant level of claims that resulted from the storm damage in Switzerland in June. All areas of the business contributed to this rise in profit. The recovery in the capital markets and in interest rates had a positive impact. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to CHF 365.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 36.1 per cent (H1 2020: CHF 268.6 million). Business volume and combined ratio The first half of 2021 saw encouraging growth in the volume of business. It expanded by 9.2 per cent to reach CHF 5,885.3 million, which was significantly higher than the figure for the prior-year period (H1 2020: 5,389.2 million). All of Baloise's national units contributed to this strong growth. In local currency terms, the rate of growth was 7.8 per cent. Another factor that contributed to this upturn, alongside the healthy organic growth in all the national subsidiaries, was the full integration of the non-life portfolio of Athora in Belgium. The figure for the net combined ratio shows that this growth is delivering sustained profitability. At 92.3 per cent (H1 2020: 91.1 per cent), it was still in the lower half of the guidance range of 90 to 95 per cent despite the expenses resulting from the storms in June reducing it by 2.1 percentage points. Capitalisation and equity Despite the challenging nature of the current environment, Baloise is proving its credentials as a solid business with a strong capital base and balance sheet. Consolidated equity went up by 1.6 per cent year on year to reach CHF 7,100.8 million at the midway point of 2021 (2020: CHF 6,985.7 million). In June 2021, Standard & Poor's confirmed its rating of A+ for the Baloise Group. It awarded this credit rating in recognition of Baloise's excellent capitalisation - which is comfortably above the AAA level according to the S&P

