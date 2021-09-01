EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund - successful completion of capital increase

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Baloise Swiss Property Fund - successful completion of capital increase 2021-09-01 / 07:00

Basel, 1 September 2021. Baloise Asset Management AG has successfully completed the second capital increase for the Baloise Swiss Property Fund, worth around CHF 135 million. The capital increase was significantly oversubscribed. The issue proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of 17 properties.

The capital increase for the Baloise Swiss Property Fund carried out from 10 August to 19 August 2021 generated a great deal of interest among investors and was considerably oversubscribed.

The new units were issued on a best-effort basis as part of a rights offering in Switzerland. No pre-emption rights were traded during the subscription period. With a subscription ratio of nineteen to five (nineteen pre-emption rights entitled the holder to buy five new shares), 1,240,601 new shares were subscribed at an issue price of CHF 110.70 net per share during the subscription period. The new shares will be paid up on 1 September 2021 and there will then be 5,954,886 shares in issue.

The rights issue generated total proceeds of around CHF 135 million. The fund management company will use the proceeds to purchase a portfolio of 17 properties with a market value of CHF 185 million from Basler Insurance Ltd. and Basler Life Ltd., both based in Basel. It also intends to borrow a further CHF 50 million by way of a mortgage to help finance the portfolio purchase. The Baloise Swiss Property Fund will then have 73 properties with a market value of around CHF 804 million (based on figures provided by independent valuation experts as at 31 March 2021).

Outlook The fund management company intends to continue adding to the Baloise Swiss Property Fund real estate portfolio, maintaining the emphasis on residential properties. The investment focus will remain on real estate in the towns and cities of the fast-growing economic regions and their catchment areas, which offer stable, long-term rental income. At the same time, the fund management company is further optimising the portfolio by realising local rental income potential with value-adding refurbishments and re-lettings. The fund management company is also planning to open up the Baloise Swiss Property Fund to non-qualified investors and to list it on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In preparation, on 5 July 2021 the fund management company filed an application with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to expand the investor base to include non-qualified investors with the relevant fund contract amendments (opening to the public). Subject to approval of the relevant fund contract amendments by FINMA, the fund management company plans to apply for the Baloise Swiss Property Fund to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in September/October 2021.

Name Baloise Swiss Property Fund SIN/ISIN 41455103 / CH0414551033 Fund currency Swiss francs Income Distributed Legal form Contractual investment fund Investor base Restricted to qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 (3)^and (3^ter) CISA Fund management/ portfolio Baloise Asset Management AG, Basel management Custodian bank UBS Switzerland AG, Zurich Off-exchange trading Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich Launch date 01-Oct-18 Disclaimer: The real estate fund described in this press release is intended exclusively for qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 (3) and (3ter) of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA). Full details of the aforementioned real estate fund are contained in the latest annual report and the documents that form the basis of a potential investment. These documents can be requested free of charge from the fund management company (Baloise Asset Management AG, Aeschengraben 21, 4051 Basel, Switzerland), or from the custodian bank (UBS Switzerland AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland).

Contact Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.

