Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Rating

S&P confirms strong ratings for Baloise



12.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 12 June 2024. S&P Global Ratings (S&P) confirmed the Baloise Group's rating of A+ with a stable outlook. This renewed confirmation reflects the financial strength of the Baloise Group. S&P Global Ratings (S&P) confirmed the Baloise Group's rating of A+ with a stable outlook. The rating is the first one using the revised capital model for insurers that S&P has applied since November 2023. Also under the revised criteria, S&P continues to consider the capital strength of the Baloise Group to be excellent. In its credit rating report, S&P underlines the Baloise Group's very good market positions, strong technical performance and continued high level of capitalisation. The following credit ratings apply for the Baloise Group entities that have been rated by S&P: Baloise Insurance Ltd (Switzerland): A+ with a stable outlook

Baloise Life Ltd (Switzerland): A+ with a stable outlook

Baloise Belgium NV: A+ with a stable outlook

Baloise Sachversicherung AG Deutschland: A+ with a stable outlook

Baloise Holding Ltd: A- with a stable outlook

Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2023.

