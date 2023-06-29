Update from Baloise on its new financial reporting under IFRS 17/9

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 29 June 2023. At today’s conference call for the capital markets, Baloise is providing information about the transition to the new accounting standards IFRS 17 and IFRS 9. As a result of the transition, there are changes to the presentation of the insurance business on the balance sheet and in the income statement. This does not affect the Group’s strong solvency position, its financial statements prepared in accordance with local accounting standards or its cash remittance.
The essential information in brief
Increase in the economic value of the balance sheet, driven by expected future profits in the life business of CHF 5.4 billion
Life business: high CSM; lower, but more stable profit contribution going forward
In the life insurance business, the inclusion of the CSMon the balance sheet means that total future profits are now explicitly reported. These expected profits exceeded CHF 5.4 billion at 31 December 2022.
The life business’s earnings for 2022 under IFRS 4 had been boosted by the jump in interest rates, with the reversal of reserves in an amount of CHF 96 million. Under the new accounting rules, this effect is now initially recognised in the CSM and transferred to profit over time as the CSM is released, which is why it is no longer included in EBIT. However, this should result in more stable profit contributions in future. For 2022, this meant EBIT for the life business of CHF 261 million, which was significantly better than the communicated minimum profit contribution expected for the life business of CHF 200 million.
Non-life business: EBIT squeezed by non-recurring items resulting from shifts between the income statement and other comprehensive income
During the 2022 transition year, there were also negative non-recurring items that shifted from other comprehensive income to the income statement:
These non-recurring items and transition-related effects weighed heavily on the EBIT of the non-life business for 2022, which fell to CHF 99 million. The specific non-recurring items for 2022 came to CHF 137 million. In addition to the inflation-related strengthening of reserves and the change in the fair value of fixed-income investments, they also included positive effects from discounting and other factors. Adjusted for the non-recurring items, the non-life business reported EBIT of CHF 237 million for 2022.
The combined ratio for 2022 was 92.9 per cent. Adjusted for the non-recurring items, this ratio was 91.6 per cent.
Strong ability to generate cash; dividend policy remains attractive
Under IFRS 17/9, the Group’s profit for 2022 totalled CHF 245 million, which was weighed down by negative non-recurring items of CHF 137 million. Going forward, profit will no longer contain components of earnings that are now part of other comprehensive income or are included in the CSM.
We anticipate that we will again generate a strong level of cash in 2023 and are adhering to our objective of generating substantial cash of at least CHF 2 billion by the end of 2025. This provides the basis for maintaining our attractive and reliable dividend policy.
“The new accounting standards have a considerable impact on the presentation of our balance sheet and income statement,” says Baloise CFO Carsten Stolz, commenting on the transition to the new standards. “We are continuing to work on how we apply the standards so that we can provide a representative picture of Baloise’s financial situation under IFRS 17/9.”
Michael Müller, who will shortly be taking over as Baloise CEO, adds: “Simply Safe: Season 2 is a targeted strategy that builds on Baloise’s strengths. We are working on the implementation of this strategy with a firm focus on operational excellence and on the optimisation of our core business. This means we can further improve the cash generation in our operation, reflecting our unchanged ‘up only’ dividend policy.”
We will report in accordance with the new accounting standards for the first time in the half-year financial statements, which will be published on 20 September 2023. These will be followed by the first full Financial Report, containing the 2023 annual financial results, on 26 March 2024.
The conference call takes place today, 29 June 2023, at 10.00am and will be held in English.
Contact
About Baloise
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1668317
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1668317 29-Jun-2023 CET/CEST