    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE HOLDING AG

(BALN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-10-26 am EDT
134.80 CHF   +0.07%
'Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn.' Campaign unveils new Baloise brand
EQ
10/21Christophe Hamal to become CEO of Baloise in Belgium
EQ
10/20AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Baloise, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
‘Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn.' Campaign unveils new Baloise brand

10/27/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
‘Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn.’ Campaign unveils new Baloise brand

27.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Basel, 27 October 2022. This year is all about Baloise’s rebranding project, in which we are overhauling and standardising our branding across the Group. The time has now come to unveil Baloise’s new identity! Among others things, it expresses our new philosophy and positioning. We see the world as a place that is full of possibilities and we see our role as being an inspiring partner, helping our customers to explore the world and being there for them both today and tomorrow. Our new Group-wide campaign evokes this sense of discovery and wonder. The various subjects covered offer a humorous take on the new experiences that our customers have in their day-to-day lives. But trying things out for the first time does not always work out as expected. Here at Baloise, we do not see this as a failure. Instead, we take the view that we have learned something new for the future, true to the campaign motto ‘Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn.’. 

In January of this year, we announced a major project to bring Basler Versicherungen, Baloise Bank SoBa, Baloise Asset Management, Bâloise Assurances, Basilese Assicurazioni and Baloise Insurance together under one single brand, ‘Baloise’. A lot has happened in the meantime, and we are now delighted to present the revamped brand in all its glory. Baloise is becoming more diverse, mirroring our unique culture. Our familiar products and services will of course still be available, marketed across Europe under the ‘Baloise’ brand name.

The brand launch kicked off when 40 or so employees – all keen cyclists – from Baloise’s national subsidiaries set off on a four-day tour in which they rode from the Belgian office in Antwerp, through Luxembourg, France and Germany, before finally heading for Switzerland and our headquarters at Baloise Park in Basel. During the journey of over 720 kilometres, they supported each other, coped with the weather conditions and developed a strong team spirit. The shared feeling of achievement that they experienced upon arriving at the finish line exemplifies how we will stand together and position ourselves under the ‘Baloise’ name going forward. There may be many of us, yet we are one team, as can be seen in the following video.

Discover the new brand here!


We are also launching Baloise’s new campaign, which will run on TV channels, online, on billboards and elsewhere. In addition, a ‘Baloise tram’ in Basel and buses in Luxembourg will be taking to the streets decked out in the new colour scheme.

“The start of our Simply Safe: Season 2 strategic phase has provided us with a good opportunity to reposition Baloise as a brand. The investment we have made in our culture and our services over recent years needs to be reflected in a harmonised Baloise brand across all countries in which we operate. We are therefore delighted to offer inspiration through our new brand and the launch campaign, and to be a responsible and supportive partner for our stakeholders. After all, our vision is to provide security today and security in the future for our customers, partners, and employees, and for the society in which we live and work,” explains Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group.

Contact details for Baloise
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 82 14
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise as part of its «Simply Safe» strategy. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and mobility, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 9,600 million in 2021 and a profit of CHF 588.4 million. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


